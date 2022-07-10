ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Eye on Boise: Council brings state, tribes together

By Betsy Russell
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lD5NR_0gaOoRnY00

BOISE — The Idaho Council on Indian Affairs, which met last week for the first time this year, has a storied history.

The council, which brings together tribal leaders, legislators, and representatives of the governor’s office, was formed several years after then-Gov. Phil Batt held an unprecedented five-hour Native American Issues Summit with the top leaders of Idaho’s five recognized Native American tribes in 1995, giving each tribal chairman an hour to present issues for discussion. During that summit meeting, the tribal leaders asked if Batt would establish an “Indian desk” in his new administration as governor.

“I feel as if the responsibility is mine to meet with you, government to government,” Batt responded. “I am the Indian desk.”

Batt then committed to meet monthly with the tribal leaders for at least the next few months, something he continued doing; to ask the Legislature to restart its then-defunct Indian affairs committee; and to have his state agencies address all the issues the tribal leaders brought up that day, from transportation to water quality to juvenile justice.

He called the summit productive. “There were obviously some issues that can’t be settled easily; we’ll work on them,” he said. “The ones that can be accomplished with little difficulty, we’ll go right after.”

The legislation establishing the council passed four years later in 1999; Batt’s successor in office, then-Gov. Dirk Kempthorne, signed it into law on March 19, 1999.

The council’s path hasn’t always been a smooth one. Over the years, Idaho lawmakers have proposed legislation on everything from gaming to taxes to tribal cigarette sales without consulting the council, often to the frustration of council members. The council, which includes legislators from both houses and both parties, representatives of each of the five tribes and a representative of the governor’s office, was set up in part to monitor and review legislation that affects state-tribal relations.

State law requires it to meet twice a year; it can hold additional special meetings on the request of a majority of its members. But it met just once in 2021, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and didn’t meet at all in 2020. It met three times the year before.

Last week’s meeting included an array of presentations, from the Idaho Behavioral Health Council, which includes all three branches of Idaho’s state government and leaders said also has included tribal representatives its work; to a presentation on missing and murdered indigenous persons from the Idaho Criminal Justice Commission; to updates on police forensic services; Indian education; electrical vehicle charging infrastructure; and the Nez Perce Tribe’s Good Neighbor Authority agreement with the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, a collaborative agreement for forest fuel reduction projects that’s one of the first of its kind in the U.S.

The state-tribal council has weighed in over the years on major issues including jurisdictional questions, law enforcement, taxes, education and public services. It was formed through the passage of HB 155 in 1999, to “monitor and review legislation and state policies which impact state/tribal relations and advise the governor, Legislature, and state agencies with respect to issues involving state and tribal relations.”

“It’s good to have this meeting after a while, we haven’t had this meeting for a while,” said Brian Thomas, Shoshone-Paiute Tribes vice chairman, at the close of last week’s meeting. “It is really good information that was brought forward.”

Idaho’s five Native American tribes are, from south to north, the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes, whose Duck Valley Reservation stretches on both sides of the Idaho-Nevada border; the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes in eastern Idaho; the Nez Perce Tribe in north-central Idaho; the Coeur d’Alene Tribe in North Idaho’s Panhandle; and the Kootenai Tribe even farther north, whose reservation is just a few miles south of the Canadian border along the Kootenai River.

The Kootenai were the final Idaho tribe to receive federal recognition, though their reservation was first established in 1896. Members of the then-unrecognized tribe, living in deplorable conditions, declared war against the United States in 1974. The war ended without any violence, the tribe won formal recognition, and then-President Gerald Ford signed legislation formally deeding the tribe 12.5 acres near Bonners Ferry.

TWO VYING SO FAR FOR STATE GOP CHAIR

Idaho Republican Party Chair Tom Luna has announced he’ll run for another term, and state Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, who ran unsuccessfully for Idaho secretary of state in a three-way GOP primary in May, announced on Facebook Thursday morning that she’ll challenge him.

More hopefuls still could emerge; Tyler Kelly, party executive director, said, “Anything, technically, could happen. There’s no declaration period, so nominations come from the floor of the general session. So there could be a nomination made from the floor for another candidate.”

Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Iona, who lost his GOP primary race in May, announced earlier on Facebook that he would run for state party chair, but then removed the announcement and posted that it had been premature.

State party chairs serve two-year terms. The election of the chair will take place at the Idaho state GOP convention in Twin Falls on July 16, by majority vote of the attending delegates.

Luna is a businessman and former two-term GOP state superintendent of public instruction who won the party chairmanship in 2020 in an open two-way contest against Bonneville County GOP Chair Mark Fuller.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastidahonews.com

An Idaho Republican blocked voters in his district on Facebook. Now they’re suing

IONA (Idaho Statesman) — Five Idaho residents have sued Rep. Chad Christensen after the Iona Republican blocked them from viewing his Facebook page. Gregory Graf, Marguerite Shaw, Suellen Carman, Steven Thyberg and Carolyn Dessin filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for Idaho. Shaw, Carman and Dessin live in Christensen’s legislative district. The Idaho Press first reported the lawsuit last week.
IDAHO STATE
The Associated Press

Lt. Gov. McGeachin OKs big pay boost for Idaho GOP official

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lame-duck Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has given a big pay boost to an administrative assistant who is also a top Idaho Republican Party official in a move that could hinder the ability of the next lieutenant governor by significantly depleting the office’s budget before January’s power transition. McGeachin in an email Monday informed the Idaho Division of Financial Management that Machele Hamilton would go from part-time to full-time and jump from $20,000 to $77,000 annually. Her hourly pay is an increase from $20 an hour to about $37 an hour. Her title in the new...
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

City Club Of Boise - Hidden Histories: The Japanese Experience in Idaho

City Club of Boise attendees learned about the experiences that Japanese Americans faced in Idaho, including the Minidoka site, Executive Order 9066, and current Minidoka National Historic Site, visitor’s center, and Friends of Minidoka. Karen Hirai Olen, survivor of the site, shared her recollection of experiences as a young girl and about efforts to protect the site of the internment camp.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
City
Council, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Power and GeoBitmine clash over energy rates

ABERDEEN, Idaho (KIFI) - A plan to recycle heat from computer servers to a greenhouse has been stopped. In May, the University of Idaho entered into a partnership with the crypto company, GeoBitmine. They are looking at studying how heat from computers can provide warmth during the winter months in a greenhouse. Their plan would use the potato cellars at the old Simplot plant for their experiments.
ABERDEEN, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

'Transformational' changes in the works for behavioral health in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The pleas from Idaho families are heartbreaking, Dave Jeppesen says. The state Department of Health and Welfare director regularly learns of families whose children are facing serious behavioral health issues for which there’s no suitable treatment facility available in Idaho, due to gaps in the state’s system of care. Those children, roughly 100 of them right now, have to be sent out of state, sometimes as far away as Georgia.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerald Ford
kidnewsradio.com

COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,203 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,203 new COVID-19 cases and 0 new deaths over the weekend. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since...
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

ITD answers questions on landslides after BoiseDev reporting on Idaho 55

This article was originally published by Margaret Carmel and Autum Robertson in BoiseDev. The Idaho Transportation Department released more information about the landslides on Idaho 55 along the busy corridor during the agency’s multi-year effort to straighten a portion of the highway in Valley County. This comes after BoiseDev...
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

St. Luke's legal flub extends lawsuit against Ammon Bundy

An Idaho district court judge declined to levy sanctions against Ammon Bundy, his close associate, Diego Rodriguez, as well as organizations linked to the two, in a lawsuit brought by St. Luke’s Health System – for now. On Tuesday, Fourth District Court Judge Lynn Norton said lawyers for...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho School District Seeks To Hire Armed Security Officers

Although most Idaho schools are out for summer vacation, the thoughts of school security are on the minds of school officials throughout the Gem State. In the past, school officials discussed the possibility of allowing armed teachers in the classroom as a means to allow teachers to protect their students. Some legislators have proposed a new law to legally arm teachers and others at the school.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho Republican Party#Legislature#State Government#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Indian
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Geese, goslings run over and decapitated in southeast Idaho

BEAR LAKE, Idaho — Multiple adult Canada geese and their goslings were run over during 4th of July weekend, near the small community of Bloomington in southeast Idaho. According to Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG), sometime during 4th of July weekend, an individual used a vehicle to run over the geese and their non-flying goslings in three separate locations in Bear Lake County.
IDAHO STATE
The Oregonian

One of world’s worst weeds spotted in Idaho

One of the world’s worst weeds, infesting over 75% of Alabama’s counties, was spotted in Idaho in early May. Cogongrass, or Imperata cylindrica, is a rapid-spreading perennial rhizomatous grass. In June, the Idaho State Department of Agriculture issued a temporary order designating cogongrass as a noxious weed in...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho’s Most Popular Lake is Most Polluted

There are other famous lakes in Idaho (a friend is boating at Payette Lake this week), but Coeur d'Alene would be the most popular because of the sheer number of tourist visits. When I took a job in Idaho, a friend back east wrote to me and told me about his visits there. He said it was among the most beautiful places in America. The last time I was there, it was a long Independence Day weekend, and it rained. The streets were still clogged with traffic, and it wasn't easy finding a seat at a restaurant.
104.3 WOW Country

I Can’t Believe This is the Most Popular Children’s Book in Idaho

Life as a parent can be hectic at times but at the end of the day, it’s one of the most rewarding roles one could have in life. The best part? You get the opportunities to share (and relive) some of the best moments of your childhood with your children. Before there were tablets and iPhones, we had a thing called books. We’re not talking about these “new age” books either, we’re talking about the classics such as ‘Corduroy’ (the bear in case anyone forgot!), ‘The Giving Tree’, and my personal favorite, ‘Where the Wild Things Are.’
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy