Eye on Boise: Council brings state, tribes together

BOISE — The Idaho Council on Indian Affairs, which met last week for the first time this year, has a storied history.

The council, which brings together tribal leaders, legislators, and representatives of the governor’s office, was formed several years after then-Gov. Phil Batt held an unprecedented five-hour Native American Issues Summit with the top leaders of Idaho’s five recognized Native American tribes in 1995, giving each tribal chairman an hour to present issues for discussion. During that summit meeting, the tribal leaders asked if Batt would establish an “Indian desk” in his new administration as governor.

“I feel as if the responsibility is mine to meet with you, government to government,” Batt responded. “I am the Indian desk.”

Batt then committed to meet monthly with the tribal leaders for at least the next few months, something he continued doing; to ask the Legislature to restart its then-defunct Indian affairs committee; and to have his state agencies address all the issues the tribal leaders brought up that day, from transportation to water quality to juvenile justice.

He called the summit productive. “There were obviously some issues that can’t be settled easily; we’ll work on them,” he said. “The ones that can be accomplished with little difficulty, we’ll go right after.”

The legislation establishing the council passed four years later in 1999; Batt’s successor in office, then-Gov. Dirk Kempthorne, signed it into law on March 19, 1999.

The council’s path hasn’t always been a smooth one. Over the years, Idaho lawmakers have proposed legislation on everything from gaming to taxes to tribal cigarette sales without consulting the council, often to the frustration of council members. The council, which includes legislators from both houses and both parties, representatives of each of the five tribes and a representative of the governor’s office, was set up in part to monitor and review legislation that affects state-tribal relations.

State law requires it to meet twice a year; it can hold additional special meetings on the request of a majority of its members. But it met just once in 2021, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and didn’t meet at all in 2020. It met three times the year before.

Last week’s meeting included an array of presentations, from the Idaho Behavioral Health Council, which includes all three branches of Idaho’s state government and leaders said also has included tribal representatives its work; to a presentation on missing and murdered indigenous persons from the Idaho Criminal Justice Commission; to updates on police forensic services; Indian education; electrical vehicle charging infrastructure; and the Nez Perce Tribe’s Good Neighbor Authority agreement with the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, a collaborative agreement for forest fuel reduction projects that’s one of the first of its kind in the U.S.

The state-tribal council has weighed in over the years on major issues including jurisdictional questions, law enforcement, taxes, education and public services. It was formed through the passage of HB 155 in 1999, to “monitor and review legislation and state policies which impact state/tribal relations and advise the governor, Legislature, and state agencies with respect to issues involving state and tribal relations.”

“It’s good to have this meeting after a while, we haven’t had this meeting for a while,” said Brian Thomas, Shoshone-Paiute Tribes vice chairman, at the close of last week’s meeting. “It is really good information that was brought forward.”

Idaho’s five Native American tribes are, from south to north, the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes, whose Duck Valley Reservation stretches on both sides of the Idaho-Nevada border; the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes in eastern Idaho; the Nez Perce Tribe in north-central Idaho; the Coeur d’Alene Tribe in North Idaho’s Panhandle; and the Kootenai Tribe even farther north, whose reservation is just a few miles south of the Canadian border along the Kootenai River.

The Kootenai were the final Idaho tribe to receive federal recognition, though their reservation was first established in 1896. Members of the then-unrecognized tribe, living in deplorable conditions, declared war against the United States in 1974. The war ended without any violence, the tribe won formal recognition, and then-President Gerald Ford signed legislation formally deeding the tribe 12.5 acres near Bonners Ferry.

TWO VYING SO FAR FOR STATE GOP CHAIR

Idaho Republican Party Chair Tom Luna has announced he’ll run for another term, and state Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, who ran unsuccessfully for Idaho secretary of state in a three-way GOP primary in May, announced on Facebook Thursday morning that she’ll challenge him.

More hopefuls still could emerge; Tyler Kelly, party executive director, said, “Anything, technically, could happen. There’s no declaration period, so nominations come from the floor of the general session. So there could be a nomination made from the floor for another candidate.”

Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Iona, who lost his GOP primary race in May, announced earlier on Facebook that he would run for state party chair, but then removed the announcement and posted that it had been premature.

State party chairs serve two-year terms. The election of the chair will take place at the Idaho state GOP convention in Twin Falls on July 16, by majority vote of the attending delegates.

Luna is a businessman and former two-term GOP state superintendent of public instruction who won the party chairmanship in 2020 in an open two-way contest against Bonneville County GOP Chair Mark Fuller.