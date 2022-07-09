ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ORIOLES EXTEND STRING

Baltimore reliever Felix Bautista, left, and catcher Adley Rutschman react after closing the eighth inning of Saturday’s game against the Angels. AP PHOTO

BALTIMORE (AP) — Dean Kremer combined with four relievers on a five-hitter, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Los Angeles Angels 1-0 Saturday for their first seven-game winning streak in five years.

Angels manager Phil Nevin returned following a 10-game suspension. He exchanged lineup cards before the game with son, Tyler, the Orioles rookie third baseman. Tyler went 1 for 2 with a walk.

Baltimore is on its longest winning streak since seven in a row from Aug. 7-13, 2017. The Orioles are 28-20 since a 14-24 start are closed within 3 1/2 games of a wild-card berth. At 42-44, they are two games under .500 for the first time since April 11 at 1-3.

Los Angeles dropped to 1-7 on a nine-game trip and at 38-48 is a season-worst 10 games under .500. The Angels are 14-35 since a 24-13 start and have 14 runs in their last eight games.

Kremer (3-1) allowed two hits and three walks in five innings and tied a career-high with seven strikeouts. He has pitched shutout ball in four of his last five starts, lowering his season ERA to 2.15.

Bruce Zimmermann, Joey Krehbiel, Félix Bautista and Jorge López followed, with López retiring Kurt Suzuki on a game-ending flyout with a runner on second for his 16th save in 20 chances.

Anthony Santander had two hits that included an RBI single in the fourth off Patrick Sandoval (3-4). Ryan Mountcastle singled, advanced on a wild pitch and came around on Santander’s single.

Trey Mancini had a single in the fifth and has hit safely in 16 consecutive starts since June 21.

Sandoval allowed five hits in 6 1/3 innings and had struck out 10. He has given up three runs or fewer in 12 of 14 starts this season.

PHIL NEVIN RETURNS

Nevin was suspended for his role in a benches-clearing brawl against Seattle on June 26. “It’s been tough. It felt like a month really,” Nevin said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: RHP Jimmy Herget (shoulder impingement) is expected to throw off a mound next week.

Angels: LHP José Suarez (1-2, 4.30 ERA) is 0-0 with a 5.19 ERA and 12 strikeouts in two career appearances against Baltimore.

Orioles: RHP Austin Voth (0-1, 7.20) has thrown two scoreless innings with three strikeouts over two career appearances against the Angels.

