I’m sitting with my laptop in the waiting room of a local North Shore therapy office. My daughter is in a session for the second time this week (her choice). I have no idea how she’s processing all of this. But I know she feels safe here and she wants to be here. As I write I’m feeling monumental sadness and anger because a piece of innocence has been broken in my children, and our sense of safety, shattered.

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO