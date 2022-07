Rafael Fiziev really wants to prove he’s the toughest Rafael in the world, but before he does that, he has an actual fighter he wants to face first. Fiziev can now at least claim that he’s the best Rafael in the UFC after earning a TKO victory over Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Vegas 58 last night. The fight was closely contested for four rounds, with Fiziev’s takedown defense coming up strong against a grappling onslaught from dos Anjos.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO