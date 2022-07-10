Man Dies After Falling in Chautauqua Lake

PORTLAND – A mother and her infant were rescued by first responders following a vehicle rollover accident in Chautauqua County on Tuesday morning. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports 44-year-old Sarah Michalak, and her 11-week-old baby, were traveling on Ellicott Road in Portland around 7 a.m. when the crash occurred.
A Mayville woman and her 11-week-old baby boy were transported to a local hospital after a one-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday morning in the Town of Portland. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say 44-year-old Sarah Michalak was traveling on Ellicott Road shortly after 7:00 AM, when she became distracted by her child in the back seat and left the roadway, entering a ditch. Deputies say the vehicle traveled a short distance along the ditch before making contact with the ditch's end, causing the vehicle to overturn multiple times before coming to rest on its driver's side. Deputies extracted the baby from the vehicle, while firefighters from Brocton and Portland assisted and were able to extract Michalak. Both Michalak and the baby were transported to Westfield Memorial Hospital; Michalak for minor injuries and the baby as a precaution. Michalak was ticketed for speed not reasonable and prudent, as well as moving from lane unsafely.
TOWN OF SHERIDAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fire that occurred on Route 20 in Town of Sheridan Monday. The fire occurred at 3491 Route 20. The sheriff's office said the building housed multiple businesses and part of it was also an old bowling alley.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — Funeral arrangements are set for a captain with the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office who died after falling into Chautauqua Lake over the weekend. Visitation for Capt. David Bentley will be held on Thursday, July 14 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lind Funeral Home...
SHERIDAN, NY — Firefighters spent several hours on Monday night extinguishing flames at a northern Chautauqua County business. The Sheridan Fire Department responded to 3491 Route 20, the Pawn Starz location, around 5:15 p.m. When firefighters first arrived on scene, the structure was fully engulfed in flames. Since then,...
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A building that housed multiple businesses recently caught fire in Sheridan, New York, drawing the response of more than a dozen fire crews. The incident was reported around 5:12 p.m. on July 11 at the 3400 block of Route 20 in the Town of Sheridan near Fredonia, New York. The Sheridan Fire Department, […]
A Jamestown man is facing a handful of charges following an ATV crash in the Town of Cherry Creek on July 4th. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene and spoke with witnesses who stated that the ATV operator fled into the woods. After a thorough search, deputies located 40-year-old Brian Erickson. An investigation found that Erickson was allegedly operating the ATV on a public roadway without proper registration and without a license, and that he was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. Erickson was charged with unregistered ATV, 2nd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, and DWI. He was released with tickets to appear in Cherry Creek Town Court.
Firefighters from more than 20 departments across three counties spent several hours battling a blaze that destroyed a pawn shop in the Town of Sheridan. The fire was first reported at about 5:15 PM Monday, with Sheridan Fire receiving mutual aid from numerous agencies across the area. Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone says crews on arrival saw flames from the back of the building that housed Pawn Starz on Route 20...
POMFRET, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was airlifted to a Pennsylvania hospital with serious injuries after his motorcycle collided with a woman’s vehicle in the Town of Pomfret just before 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office. The Sheriff’s office and Fredonia Fire...
A teenager from Westfield suffered minor injuries in a one-vehicle rollover crash Sunday afternoon in the Town of Portland. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say a 17-year-old female was driving a white sedan east on Route 20 shortly before 4:45 PM, when she left the roadway and struck a guardrail. The crash caused her vehicle to roll over multiple times. The unidentified teen was flown by helicopter to an Erie hospital for further medical treatment. No charges are expected. Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Brocton and Portland fire departments.
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — We're learning that a man who drown in Chautauqua Lake this weekend was a member of the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office. Authorities tell us Captain David Bentley was trying to get into a boat Saturday afternoon, when he somehow fell into the lake in the Town of Ellery.
PORTLAND – A 17-year-old female was taken to a regional hospital via medical helicopter following a weekend motor vehicle crash in Chautauqua County over the weekend. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports the single vehicle accident happened on Route 20 in the Town of Portland around 4 p.m. on Sunday.
A Brocton man was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries following a car-motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in the Town of Pomfret. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office and Fredonia Fire Department responded to the scene at the intersection of Route 5 and Van Buren Road at about 3:30 PM. An investigation found that 31-year-old Merritt Wolcott was operating his motorcycle at a high rate of speed on Route 5 and struck a sedan driven by 21-year-old Kaitlyn Hill of Noblesville, Indiana. According to the Sheriff's Office, Hill was traveling north on Van Buren Road crossing Route 5 to continue to Lake Avenue when Merritt's motorcycle struck her passenger side rear door. Wolcott was treated at the scene and airlifted by STAT MedEvac to the Hamot Medical Center in Erie. Hill was not injured. The crash, which remains under investigation, caused a portion of Route 5 to shut down for about three hours.
CHERRY CREEK – A 40-year-old Jamestown man is accused of operating his ATV while under the influence of alcohol ahead of a crash in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports that Brian Erickson was charged following a personal injury motor vehicle accident involving an ATV in the Town of Cherry Creek on the 4th of July.
Quick work by Jamestown firefighters prevented serious damage to a home on the city's north side late Saturday afternoon. Fire officials say crews were called to the scene at 905 Prendergast Avenue shortly after 5:00 PM and were joined by some firefighters that were going off duty during a shift change. The fire was under control quickly and mainly confined to a second-story room. No injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation. The Red Cross is helping the occupants.
POMFRET – A 31-year-old Brocton man was seriously hurt during a car vs. motorcycle crash in Chautauqua County on Saturday. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, along with Fredonia Fire Department, responded to the crash at the intersection of Route 5 and VanBuren Road in the Town of Pomfret around 3:30 p.m.
A Cattaraugus County man has been charged with 2nd-degree menacing after State Police investigated a trooper-involved shooting Saturday night. Troopers responded to a possible suicidal subject in the area of Reynolds Road in the Town of Machias at about 9:45 PM. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office assisted and used a drone to locate the subject, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Wright of Machias. Police approached Wright, who was holding a baseball bat and was given commands to drop the bat. Troopers say Wright dropped the bat and drew what appeared to be a black pistol at the trooper and deputy giving commands. The trooper discharged their firearm, striking Wright. He was taken into custody and given immediate medical aid, then was taken to ECMC and treated for a single non-life threatening gunshot wound and a mental health evaluation. The pistol Wright allegedly pointed at law enforcement was later identified as an air soft pistol. He also allegedly a second air soft pistol and a kitchen knife. Wright was issued an appearance ticket and will appear in court in August. The State Police Forensic Identification Unit and the Cattaraugus County District Attorney's Office assisted in this investigation.
ELLERY – A man drowned on Saturday afternoon after falling into Chautauqua Lake. The County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Chautauqua Lake in the area of Martha’s Vineyard in the Town of Ellery. The Fluvanna Fire Department, along with the County Dive...
MACHIAS, NY – More details about an officer involved shooting in Cattaraugus County have been released. New York State Police report Troopers, along with the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department, responded to a possible suicidal subject in the Town of Machias on Saturday evening. After finding the subject via...
Comments / 0