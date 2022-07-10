ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

Man Dies After Falling in Chautauqua Lake

Cover picture for the articleAn adult male has died after he fell into Chautauqua Lake on Saturday. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office responded to the...

Mother, Infant Rescued From Chautauqua County Rollover Crash

PORTLAND – A mother and her infant were rescued by first responders following a vehicle rollover accident in Chautauqua County on Tuesday morning. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports 44-year-old Sarah Michalak, and her 11-week-old baby, were traveling on Ellicott Road in Portland around 7 a.m. when the crash occurred.
Mayville Woman, Infant Hospitalized After Morning Crash in Portland

A Mayville woman and her 11-week-old baby boy were transported to a local hospital after a one-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday morning in the Town of Portland. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say 44-year-old Sarah Michalak was traveling on Ellicott Road shortly after 7:00 AM, when she became distracted by her child in the back seat and left the roadway, entering a ditch. Deputies say the vehicle traveled a short distance along the ditch before making contact with the ditch's end, causing the vehicle to overturn multiple times before coming to rest on its driver's side. Deputies extracted the baby from the vehicle, while firefighters from Brocton and Portland assisted and were able to extract Michalak. Both Michalak and the baby were transported to Westfield Memorial Hospital; Michalak for minor injuries and the baby as a precaution. Michalak was ticketed for speed not reasonable and prudent, as well as moving from lane unsafely.
Firefighters Battle Flames At Northern Chautauqua County Business

SHERIDAN, NY — Firefighters spent several hours on Monday night extinguishing flames at a northern Chautauqua County business. The Sheridan Fire Department responded to 3491 Route 20, the Pawn Starz location, around 5:15 p.m. When firefighters first arrived on scene, the structure was fully engulfed in flames. Since then,...
Building with multiple businesses burns in Sheridan, NY

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A building that housed multiple businesses recently caught fire in Sheridan, New York, drawing the response of more than a dozen fire crews. The incident was reported around 5:12 p.m. on July 11 at the 3400 block of Route 20 in the Town of Sheridan near Fredonia, New York. The Sheridan Fire Department, […]
ATV Crash in Cherry Creek Leads to Charges for Jamestown Man

A Jamestown man is facing a handful of charges following an ATV crash in the Town of Cherry Creek on July 4th. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene and spoke with witnesses who stated that the ATV operator fled into the woods. After a thorough search, deputies located 40-year-old Brian Erickson. An investigation found that Erickson was allegedly operating the ATV on a public roadway without proper registration and without a license, and that he was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. Erickson was charged with unregistered ATV, 2nd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, and DWI. He was released with tickets to appear in Cherry Creek Town Court.
Sheridan Pawn Shop Destroyed in Massive Blaze

Firefighters from more than 20 departments across three counties spent several hours battling a blaze that destroyed a pawn shop in the Town of Sheridan. The fire was first reported at about 5:15 PM Monday, with Sheridan Fire receiving mutual aid from numerous agencies across the area. Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone says crews on arrival saw flames from the back of the building that housed Pawn Starz on Route 20...
Brocton man airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash

POMFRET, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was airlifted to a Pennsylvania hospital with serious injuries after his motorcycle collided with a woman’s vehicle in the Town of Pomfret just before 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office. The Sheriff’s office and Fredonia Fire...
Westfield Teen Injured in Route 20 Rollover Crash

A teenager from Westfield suffered minor injuries in a one-vehicle rollover crash Sunday afternoon in the Town of Portland. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say a 17-year-old female was driving a white sedan east on Route 20 shortly before 4:45 PM, when she left the roadway and struck a guardrail. The crash caused her vehicle to roll over multiple times. The unidentified teen was flown by helicopter to an Erie hospital for further medical treatment. No charges are expected. Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Brocton and Portland fire departments.
Young Driver Hurt In Weekend Crash

PORTLAND – A 17-year-old female was taken to a regional hospital via medical helicopter following a weekend motor vehicle crash in Chautauqua County over the weekend. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports the single vehicle accident happened on Route 20 in the Town of Portland around 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Brocton Man Hospitalized with Serious Injuries in Route 5 Crash

A Brocton man was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries following a car-motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in the Town of Pomfret. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office and Fredonia Fire Department responded to the scene at the intersection of Route 5 and Van Buren Road at about 3:30 PM. An investigation found that 31-year-old Merritt Wolcott was operating his motorcycle at a high rate of speed on Route 5 and struck a sedan driven by 21-year-old Kaitlyn Hill of Noblesville, Indiana. According to the Sheriff's Office, Hill was traveling north on Van Buren Road crossing Route 5 to continue to Lake Avenue when Merritt's motorcycle struck her passenger side rear door. Wolcott was treated at the scene and airlifted by STAT MedEvac to the Hamot Medical Center in Erie. Hill was not injured. The crash, which remains under investigation, caused a portion of Route 5 to shut down for about three hours.
Jamestown Man Accused Of Operating ATV Drunk Ahead Of Crash

CHERRY CREEK – A 40-year-old Jamestown man is accused of operating his ATV while under the influence of alcohol ahead of a crash in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports that Brian Erickson was charged following a personal injury motor vehicle accident involving an ATV in the Town of Cherry Creek on the 4th of July.
Jamestown Firefighters Make Quick Work of Prendergast Avenue Fire

Quick work by Jamestown firefighters prevented serious damage to a home on the city's north side late Saturday afternoon. Fire officials say crews were called to the scene at 905 Prendergast Avenue shortly after 5:00 PM and were joined by some firefighters that were going off duty during a shift change. The fire was under control quickly and mainly confined to a second-story room. No injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation. The Red Cross is helping the occupants.
Brocton Man Seriously Hurt In Car Vs. Motorcycle Crash

POMFRET – A 31-year-old Brocton man was seriously hurt during a car vs. motorcycle crash in Chautauqua County on Saturday. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, along with Fredonia Fire Department, responded to the crash at the intersection of Route 5 and VanBuren Road in the Town of Pomfret around 3:30 p.m.
Trooper-Involved Shooting in Cattaraugus County Ends with Menacing Charge

A Cattaraugus County man has been charged with 2nd-degree menacing after State Police investigated a trooper-involved shooting Saturday night. Troopers responded to a possible suicidal subject in the area of Reynolds Road in the Town of Machias at about 9:45 PM. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office assisted and used a drone to locate the subject, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Wright of Machias. Police approached Wright, who was holding a baseball bat and was given commands to drop the bat. Troopers say Wright dropped the bat and drew what appeared to be a black pistol at the trooper and deputy giving commands. The trooper discharged their firearm, striking Wright. He was taken into custody and given immediate medical aid, then was taken to ECMC and treated for a single non-life threatening gunshot wound and a mental health evaluation. The pistol Wright allegedly pointed at law enforcement was later identified as an air soft pistol. He also allegedly a second air soft pistol and a kitchen knife. Wright was issued an appearance ticket and will appear in court in August. The State Police Forensic Identification Unit and the Cattaraugus County District Attorney's Office assisted in this investigation.
Man Drowns After Falling Into Chautaqua Lake Saturday

ELLERY – A man drowned on Saturday afternoon after falling into Chautauqua Lake. The County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Chautauqua Lake in the area of Martha’s Vineyard in the Town of Ellery. The Fluvanna Fire Department, along with the County Dive...
