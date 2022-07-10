ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Los Angeles man dead after high-speed crash in Long Beach, police say

By Fernando Haro
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 3 days ago

A Los Angeles man died Saturday morning after a crash with another driver near the Long Beach Airport sent his vehicle careening into a freeway pillar, authorities said.

Police say the 68-year-old man was traveling at a high rate of speed in a 2007 Kia Spectra just before 9 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Lakewood Boulevard at the 405 Freeway when he crashed into a 2016 Toyota Corolla headed in the same direction. After rear-ending the Toyota, the 68-year-old’s Kia proceeded to travel onto the center median of the road before crashing with a support pillar for the 405 Freeway, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Bystanders at the scene rendered aid to the man before police and Long Beach Fire Department personnel arrived to take over, the LBPD said. After the driver was extricated from the vehicle, he was transported by LBFD personnel to a local hospital where he died, police said.

The driver of the Toyota initially left after the crash, not having realized his car had been rear-ended, police said. He returned to the scene soon after and cooperated with police, according to the LBPD.

The identity of the Kia driver is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin, authorities said. At this time, speed appears to be the only factor in the collision, according to the LBPD.

Long Beach, CA
The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

