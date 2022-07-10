ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State Police: Escaped Inmate from The Hope Recovery Center in Lexington

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 12 has been contacted by the Hope Center in Lexington about an inmate who walked away from their facility. 

At approximately 1:00 PM David D. Lewis, an inmate of Blackburn Correctional complex, who was staying at the Hope Recovery Residence in Lexington, removed his ankle monitor and walked away from the facility. 

David Lewis was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white sleeveless shirt, carrying a black trash bag of personal belongings. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact their local agency or Kentucky State Police, Post 12 at 502-227-2221. 

Escapee:

David D. Lewis

DOB: 07/16/1980

Height: 5' 5"

Weight: 145 pounds Black Hair Brown Eyes

