Red Flag Warning issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-11 03:13:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-12 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Oneida by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 12:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Oneida The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Oneida County in central New York * Until 100 PM EDT. * At 1207 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Camden, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Camden, Boonville, Steuben, Florence, Ava, Delta Lake, Taberg, Stokes Corner, Hawkinsville and Delta Lake State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Bay, Calhoun, Jackson, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 14:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bay; Calhoun; Jackson; Washington The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Jackson County in the Panhandle of Florida Northeastern Bay County in the Panhandle of Florida Northwestern Calhoun County in the Panhandle of Florida Eastern Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 145 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 19 miles west of Blountstown, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Jackson, northeastern Bay, northwestern Calhoun and eastern Washington Counties in the Panhandle of Florida, including the following locations... Betts, Center Lake, Compass Lake and Fountain. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Koochiching, Pine by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aitkin; Carlton; Cass; Crow Wing; Itasca; Koochiching; Pine; St. Louis SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 456 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AITKIN CARLTON CASS CROW WING ITASCA KOOCHICHING PINE ST. LOUIS
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-13 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley Hot, Dry, and Windy Conditions Wednesday Afternoon .Abnormally hot conditions under the ridge has already created critically dry conditions east of the Cascades. As an upper level trough moves in behind the ridge, winds during the afternoon will become gusty. This will result in critical conditions Wednesday afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 285 RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 285 The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 2 PM to 8 PM PDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Northern CA...Fire Weather Zone 285. * Wind: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Humidity: As low as 9 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.
MODOC COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 13:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Wallace RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 027 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect until 7 PM MDT this evening. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
WALLACE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Humboldt County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 19:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-12 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Humboldt County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures slow to decrease and remain warm through the evening hours. * WHERE...Humboldt County and Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Exposure to hot temperatures for long periods may lead to heat illnesses.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Southeastern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-14 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Southeastern Elko County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures 100 to 104 degrees. Temperatures will be slow to cool off at night, with overnight lows in the 70s. * WHERE...Southeastern Elko County. * WHEN...From 11 AM Wednesday to 11 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat over long periods will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
natureworldnews.com

NWS Issues Warning for 'Monsoonal Rain' and Flash Flooding in New Mexico

New Mexico is expected to receive a heavy downpour with flash floods due to a "monsoonal rain" this week, according to a warning by the National Weather Service (NWS). Thunderstorms could also cause flooding across the state, particularly in areas affected by ongoing wildfires, including the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Early by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 13:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-11 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Early A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Henry, northeastern Houston and west central Early Counties through 245 PM EDT/145 PM CDT/ At 215 PM EDT/115 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Columbia, or 9 miles southwest of Blakely, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Columbia, Farley Nuclear Plant, Cedar Springs, Rock Hill, Hilton and Sawhatchee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
EARLY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 10:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-11 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Pasco The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Pasco County in west central Florida * Until 1045 AM EDT. * At 1030 AM EDT, a confirmed waterspout was located just offshore near Beacon Square, or near Holiday, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed waterspout moving onshore. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornado will be near New Port Richey, Holiday and Beacon Square around 1045 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornado include Elfers. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
PASCO COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Big Stone, Douglas, Grant, Otter Tail, Pope, Stevens, Todd by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 13:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Big Stone; Douglas; Grant; Otter Tail; Pope; Stevens; Todd; Traverse; Wadena; Wilkin SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 457 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BIG STONE DOUGLAS GRANT OTTER TAIL POPE STEVENS TODD TRAVERSE WADENA WILKIN
BIG STONE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 16:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Calcasieu; East Cameron; Jefferson Davis A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Cameron, southwestern Jefferson Davis and southeastern Calcasieu Parishes through 745 PM CDT At 716 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lebleu Settlement, or near Iowa, moving south at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lake Charles, Iowa, Lacassine National Wildlife Refuge, Hayes, Hacketts Corner, Lebleu Settlement, Gibbstown, Holmwood, Lacassine and Bell City. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 32 and 48. Interstate 210 between mile markers 9 and 12. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Becker, Clay, Clearwater, Mahnomen, Norman, Otter Tail, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 08:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Becker; Clay; Clearwater; Mahnomen; Norman; Otter Tail; Polk; Wilkin The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Clay County in northwestern Minnesota Norman County in northwestern Minnesota Southeastern Polk County in northwestern Minnesota Northwestern Otter Tail County in west central Minnesota Northern Wilkin County in west central Minnesota Mahnomen County in northwestern Minnesota Becker County in northwestern Minnesota Southern Clearwater County in northwestern Minnesota Southeastern Cass County in southeastern North Dakota North central Richland County in southeastern North Dakota * Until 930 AM CDT. * At 833 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Shelly to near Kragnes to near Kindred, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Lockhart and Averill around 840 AM CDT. Comstock, Wolverton and Felton around 845 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Flaming, Fertile, Hitterdal, Rindal, Barnesville, Ranum, White Earth Nation and Lawndale. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 42 and 68. Interstate 94 in North Dakota between mile markers 348 and 352. Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 1 and 35. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BECKER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Door by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 03:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Door BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Rough waters with waves of 3 to 5 ft and strong currents. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Door County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected. Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include Rock Island State Beach, Baileys Harbor beaches and Whitefish Dunes Beach in Door County.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Ashley, Chicot by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Ashley; Chicot HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, central, north central, northwest, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Mississippi and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will likely cause heat illnesses to occur with prolonged exposure.
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Orange; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton; Tyler HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For today, heat index values up to 109 are expected. For Wednesday, heat index values up to 110 are expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Louisiana and southeast Texas. * WHEN...For today`s Heat Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory tomorrow, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Carson, Potter by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 21:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-12 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Carson; Potter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CARSON AND SOUTHEASTERN POTTER COUNTIES At 932 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of Washburn, or 14 miles northeast of Amarillo, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Panhandle and Pantex. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Houston, Madison, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 06:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Houston; Madison; Walker HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 110. * WHERE...Houston, Madison and Walker Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Southern Lake, North Shore by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Southern Lake, North Shore DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. In Minnesota, Southern Lake and Carlton and South St. Louis Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band, the Bad River Reservation and the Fond du Lac Band. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lowest visibilities will be near the shore of Lake Superior, becoming less dense further inland.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN

