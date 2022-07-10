Red Flag Warning issued for Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 19:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-12 20:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 845 PM MST. * At 751 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 9 miles southeast of Estrella Mountain Park to near Maricopa to 13 miles southwest of Olberg to Arizola to near Picacho, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Public traffic camera. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 196 and 204. AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 126 and 178. AZ Route 238 between mile markers 7 and 42. Locations impacted include Avondale, Casa Grande, Estrella, Arizona City, Toltec, Big Horn, Freeman, Estrella Sailport, Arizola, Sonoran National Monument, Mobile, Rainbow Valley, Stanfield, Ak-Chin Village and East Chui- Chu. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
