ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Interior by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-11 03:13:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-12 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Litchfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 16:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Litchfield The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Litchfield County in northern Connecticut Central Berkshire County in western Massachusetts Northeastern Dutchess County in east central New York Columbia County in east central New York Southeastern Greene County in east central New York Southeastern Rensselaer County in east central New York * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 432 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hancock to near Athens, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Hudson, Catskill, Chatham, Claverack, Lee, Lenox, Livingston, Copake, Sheffield, Stephentown, Coxsackie, Pine Plains, New Lebanon, Clermont, Valatie, Becket, Athens and Austerlitz. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Carbon County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 21:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-12 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Carbon County; Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains; Laramie Valley; North Laramie Range; North Snowy Range Foothills; Shirley Basin; Snowy Range; Upper North Platte River Basin Gusty outflow winds will impact portions of northeastern Carbon, north central Albany and southwestern Converse Counties through 1015 PM MDT At 909 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking gusty outflow winds along a line extending from 8 miles south of Bates Hole to 10 miles southwest of Battle Mountain to near Elk Mountain. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Mainly to transportation. Locations impacted include Hanna, Medicine Bow, Rock River, Elk Mountain, Battle Mountain, Shirley Basin, Wheatland Reservoir 3, Little Medicine School and Arlington. This includes Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 241 and 295. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
Fox News

South to be hit by heavy rainfall, thunderstorms

Parts of the South should prepare for scattered thunderstorms, with possible heavy rainfall and lightning. A cold front moving in from Canada could also cause severe weather across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes through Wednesday. Temperatures are soaring in the Southwest and California, with heat advisories posted for southern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Central Interior#This Red Flag Warning#Eagle#Red Flag Warning
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Koochiching, Pine by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aitkin; Carlton; Cass; Crow Wing; Itasca; Koochiching; Pine; St. Louis SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 456 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AITKIN CARLTON CASS CROW WING ITASCA KOOCHICHING PINE ST. LOUIS
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Bay, Calhoun, Jackson, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 14:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bay; Calhoun; Jackson; Washington The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Jackson County in the Panhandle of Florida Northeastern Bay County in the Panhandle of Florida Northwestern Calhoun County in the Panhandle of Florida Eastern Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 145 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 19 miles west of Blountstown, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Jackson, northeastern Bay, northwestern Calhoun and eastern Washington Counties in the Panhandle of Florida, including the following locations... Betts, Center Lake, Compass Lake and Fountain. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Door by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 03:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Door BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Rough waters with waves of 3 to 5 ft and strong currents. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Door County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected. Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include Rock Island State Beach, Baileys Harbor beaches and Whitefish Dunes Beach in Door County.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-13 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley Hot, Dry, and Windy Conditions Wednesday Afternoon .Abnormally hot conditions under the ridge has already created critically dry conditions east of the Cascades. As an upper level trough moves in behind the ridge, winds during the afternoon will become gusty. This will result in critical conditions Wednesday afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 285 RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 285 The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 2 PM to 8 PM PDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Northern CA...Fire Weather Zone 285. * Wind: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Humidity: As low as 9 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.
MODOC COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 13:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Wallace RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 027 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect until 7 PM MDT this evening. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
WALLACE COUNTY, KS
natureworldnews.com

NWS Issues Warning for 'Monsoonal Rain' and Flash Flooding in New Mexico

New Mexico is expected to receive a heavy downpour with flash floods due to a "monsoonal rain" this week, according to a warning by the National Weather Service (NWS). Thunderstorms could also cause flooding across the state, particularly in areas affected by ongoing wildfires, including the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hermosa Foot Hills, Southern Black Hills, Southern Foot Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 14:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-11 01:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Hermosa Foot Hills; Southern Black Hills; Southern Foot Hills Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Custer and north central Fall River Counties through 100 AM MDT At 1216 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles northeast of Dewey to 2 miles southeast of Argyle. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Buffalo Gap, Pringle, Argyle, Wind Cave National Park, Cold Brook Reservoir, Buffalo Corrals and southeastern Custer State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Carson, Potter by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 21:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-12 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Carson; Potter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CARSON AND SOUTHEASTERN POTTER COUNTIES At 932 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of Washburn, or 14 miles northeast of Amarillo, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Panhandle and Pantex. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Becker, Clay, Clearwater, Mahnomen, Norman, Otter Tail, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 08:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Becker; Clay; Clearwater; Mahnomen; Norman; Otter Tail; Polk; Wilkin The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Clay County in northwestern Minnesota Norman County in northwestern Minnesota Southeastern Polk County in northwestern Minnesota Northwestern Otter Tail County in west central Minnesota Northern Wilkin County in west central Minnesota Mahnomen County in northwestern Minnesota Becker County in northwestern Minnesota Southern Clearwater County in northwestern Minnesota Southeastern Cass County in southeastern North Dakota North central Richland County in southeastern North Dakota * Until 930 AM CDT. * At 833 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Shelly to near Kragnes to near Kindred, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Lockhart and Averill around 840 AM CDT. Comstock, Wolverton and Felton around 845 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Flaming, Fertile, Hitterdal, Rindal, Barnesville, Ranum, White Earth Nation and Lawndale. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 42 and 68. Interstate 94 in North Dakota between mile markers 348 and 352. Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 1 and 35. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BECKER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chenango, Delaware, Otsego by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 09:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for central New York. Target Area: Chenango; Delaware; Otsego A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Otsego, northern Delaware and east central Chenango Counties through 245 PM EDT At 159 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Gilbertsville, or 10 miles southeast of Norwich, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Oneonta, Davenport, Guilford, Worcester, Maryland, Kortright, Meredith, Otego, Morris and Hobart. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 88 between 12 and 18. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 10:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-11 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Pasco The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Pasco County in west central Florida * Until 1045 AM EDT. * At 1030 AM EDT, a confirmed waterspout was located just offshore near Beacon Square, or near Holiday, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed waterspout moving onshore. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornado will be near New Port Richey, Holiday and Beacon Square around 1045 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornado include Elfers. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
PASCO COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Antelope, Boone, Butler, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 01:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Butler; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Madison; Platte; Saunders; Stanton; Wayne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT FOR MADISON...SOUTHERN WAYNE...WESTERN CUMING...COLFAX...PLATTE WESTERN DODGE...SOUTHEASTERN ANTELOPE...NORTHERN BUTLER NORTHEASTERN BOONE...NORTHWESTERN SAUNDERS AND STANTON COUNTIES At 117 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Battle Creek to 4 miles northwest of Humphrey to 4 miles north of Genoa, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Battle Creek, Humphrey, Norfolk, Madison, Creston, Platte Center, Leigh, Lakeview, Clarkson, Pilger, Dodge and Howells. People attending Madison County Fairgrounds should seek safe shelter immediately! HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Siskiyou County from the Cascade Mountains East and South to Mt Shasta by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Siskiyou County from the Cascade Mountains East and South to Mt Shasta Hot, Dry, and Windy Conditions during Tuesday and Wednesday Afternoon .Abnormally hot conditions under the ridge has already created critically dry conditions east of the Cascades. As an upper level trough begins to displace the ridge currently over the area, winds during the afternoon will become gusty. This will result in critical conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 284 * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Northern CA...The Northeast Portion of Fire Weather Zone 284, including the town of Macdoel; and Modoc National Forest, Tule Lake National Wildlife Refuge, and Lava Beds National Monument. * Wind: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Humidity: As low as 10 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 20:34:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-12 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region; Southern Clearwater Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Idaho County through 815 PM PDT At 733 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Imnaha, or 25 miles east of Enterprise, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, brief heavy rain and lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Riggins, White Bird, Slate Creek, Copperville, Riggins Hot Spring and Lucile. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
IDAHO COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy