SEMO Collectibles Show about more than just trading cards
By Shane Hulsey
kbsi23.com
3 days ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – Call it a hobby. Call it a passion. Whatever it is, people young and old can collect cards and have fun doing it. Shane Paschall, who traveled two hours from Milan, Tenn., to Sikeston for the SEMO Collectibles Show, said something as simple as a common interest...
MILLERSVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – Whitewater Creek in western Cape Girardeau County provided a wonderful spot for the Cape Girardeau Nature Center’s Creek Crawl on Friday. Naturalist Angela Pierce said this event is designed to provide an educational opportunity through exploration and discovery. “All of our programs we host...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A Cape Girardeau organization helped a single mom get a brand new car as part of their "Matching Car Fund" program. According to a Facebook post from the page, Brittany graduated from their work-life program in October 2021. They say she's been "rocking it" ever since then, working a full-time job as a single-mom.
Keep a family restaurant going for nearly seven decades and the memories pile up like breakfast orders on a Saturday morning. At least, that’s how it used to feel for Suzanne Flint, who spent much of her life visiting, serving food at, and eventually operating Carr’s Barn Bar-B-Q in Mayfield, Kentucky.
The Purchase District Health Department and the city of Fulton will launch a farmers market on July 22. The Fulton Farmers Market will be located at 300 Walnut Street. The event will take place from 9 am until noon. Officials said the goal was to provide the region with access to fresh, locally sourced food.
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KBSI) – Metropolis police officers had an interesting week judging by the arrest summary for July 3-9. July 3, 2022. While on patrol, a Metropolis police officer ran a license check on a vehicle parked at the Motel 6. The plate came back to a black Ford Focus that was reported stolen out of Louisville, Ky. Officers located the driver of the vehicle. Nicholas W. Beavers, 38, of Mammoth Cave, Ky. was arrested and faces a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle. He was taken to the Massac County Detention Center.
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Members of one community are thankful that a man is alive after being saved by police and neighbors who helped him. It happened in Sikeston in a quiet neighborhood. Neighbors realized something was amiss with an elderly man who was residing in a home on Luther Street.
This beautiful log home sits on 8 acres of wooded land! This home is nestled comfortably on mostly wooded acreage- providing a sense of privacy and seclusion, would be great hiking grounds for those that like to explore OR could be great to trap and hunt on!The main living room features a floor to ceiling stone, wood burning fireplace, accompanied by a high wooden cathedral ceiling. The main level features a separate dining space, kitchen with breakfast bar, main level laundry and an additional living space that has potential to be used in various ways! Upstairs, there's an open loft area that could be used for an office, additional tv room or more!The 2nd floor holds 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms- with tons of closet and storage space! This is a split floor plan (master on one end, additional rooms on the other end). There are front and back porch areas- The house has a full, unfinished basement. This home is few and far between- so unique with exquisite features!
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KBSI) – The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department has a new member with four paws. K9 Fenrir is a 21-month-old Dutch shepherd who is trained intensively on searching for individuals of interest and articles. His handler is K9 Deputy Hise. K9 Fenrir is also trained...
GIDEON, Mo. (KFVS) - The town of Gideon in New Madrid County, Missouri is small - so it wasn’t shocking when the Gideon Police Department got called to a house for a wellness check when a resident was worried about their neighbors. Chris Hensley, the Chief Deputy of New...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds of Thousands of People in the U-S are reported missing every year, and police in Cape Girardeau are starting a new program that could reduce that number. Police say the “Take Me Home” program is ideal for people with dementia, autism or other disabilities...
A Golconda woman was arrested in Metropolis on a warrant accusing her of an illegal animal sale. The woman, 23-year-old Mackenzie L. Reed of Golconda, was served the warrant last week at Massac Memorial Hospital. The warrant accused Reed of the illegal sale of a wild raccoon. She was taken...
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital Cancer Center in Paducah gives free gas cards to patients who need the help getting to their treatments. The gas cards are around $10 to $20. The idea came from the hospital’s board of directors when they had leftover money from a grant assisting those cancer patients affected by the Mayfield tornadoes. They decided a good way to put that money to use was by giving it to those who need it for traveling to treatments.
ALTO PASS, Ill. (KBSI) – On a sun-soaked Sunday afternoon in Alto Pass, Good Samaritan Ministries, or the Good Samaritan House as it is locally known, held its annual fundraiser at Alto Vineyards. Good Samaritan Ministries provides a number of services to the needy in the Carbondale area, including...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews were called to a house fire on the 1100 block of South Pacific Street in Cape Girardeau on Monday night, July 11. Firefighters arrived to the scene shortly before 8 p.m. and saw light smoke was coming from the second floor windows. According to...
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Paducah need your help locating a man wanted in connection to a stolen vehicle case. Police say a black and red 2007 Monte Carlo was stolen from the Brown Street Area. Officials say the suspect took off with the vehicle around 2 a.m. Saturday...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Shortages of school bus drivers have reached the Heartland. Robinson Transportation in Cape Girardeau is looking to hire more school bus drivers amongst a severe decline in applicants. According to management, nobody has shown up for their open interviews. Tara Bowers, the general manager of...
GIDEON, Mo. (KFVS) - Gideon police were called to a home in town to conduct a well-being check on Saturday night, July 9. Police said when they got into the home a couple in their 50s was found dead. Foul play is not suspected. According to New Madrid County Sheriff’s...
Reports of a burglary at a local business over the weekend led to a Paducah man's arrest. Paducah police responded to the Century Building on Sunday to investigate the Saturday burglary. Officers learned the suspect was seen on surveillance video entering a business at around 6:15 pm and had stolen...
One person has been charged following a vehicle that was taken in Union City and recovered in Wisconsin. Union City police reports said 33 year old Ebonie Shields, of South Sixth Street, loaned her 2010 Buick LaCrosse to 49 year old Bryant Triplett, of Milwaukee. Reports said Triplett was to...
Comments / 0