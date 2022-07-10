Both new and returning participants take part in The 35th annual Capaha Classic 5k
By Timothy Eaves
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The 35th annual Capaha Classic 5k, Cape Girardeau’s longest-running 5k was today. Event organizer Kacie Walley said it was great seeing so many people come out every year. “It’s great knowing that each and every year we still have lots of...
MILLERSVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – Whitewater Creek in western Cape Girardeau County provided a wonderful spot for the Cape Girardeau Nature Center’s Creek Crawl on Friday. Naturalist Angela Pierce said this event is designed to provide an educational opportunity through exploration and discovery. “All of our programs we host...
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick are coming to the Heartland. The rockers will be performing at The Pavilion in Marion on Wednesday, September 14. FEEL will open for Cheap Trick. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show to start at 7 p.m.
BENTON - The public is invited to welcome reality TV stars who will be landing in Benton this week for a new television show. The event will take place this Wednesday at the Benton Municipal Airport from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. The "special welcome event" will include food trucks on...
I discovered today’s story in one small church record found in our German Family Tree. However, even though there is not much in the way of local records tied to today’s couple, there turns out to be plenty of ties to Perry County. I will start by giving you a sneak peak into what is coming. Several years ago, I wrote a post titled, Tracking the Elusive Hadlers. In that story, a pastor by the name of Rev. Fuhr was mentioned. (There are several comments made at the end of that post that add extra details to this story.) He is one of the main characters in today’s post, but we will begin with his wife.
Is a 4-hour journey worth it to you if there's an awesome porch view and waterfall waiting? If you can answer yes to that proposition, you need to see a Missouri cottage that has both of these things in spades. I found what is described as a "quaint cottage with...
ALTO PASS, Ill. (KBSI) – On a sun-soaked Sunday afternoon in Alto Pass, Good Samaritan Ministries, or the Good Samaritan House as it is locally known, held its annual fundraiser at Alto Vineyards. Good Samaritan Ministries provides a number of services to the needy in the Carbondale area, including...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A Cape Girardeau organization helped a single mom get a brand new car as part of their "Matching Car Fund" program. According to a Facebook post from the page, Brittany graduated from their work-life program in October 2021. They say she's been "rocking it" ever since then, working a full-time job as a single-mom.
Cape Girardeau city pools in need of more lifeguards. Family of man killed at Senath nursing home speaks. Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east. The good news is that after this wraps up we stay dry and less humid into the week ahead.
This beautiful log home sits on 8 acres of wooded land! This home is nestled comfortably on mostly wooded acreage- providing a sense of privacy and seclusion, would be great hiking grounds for those that like to explore OR could be great to trap and hunt on!The main living room features a floor to ceiling stone, wood burning fireplace, accompanied by a high wooden cathedral ceiling. The main level features a separate dining space, kitchen with breakfast bar, main level laundry and an additional living space that has potential to be used in various ways! Upstairs, there's an open loft area that could be used for an office, additional tv room or more!The 2nd floor holds 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms- with tons of closet and storage space! This is a split floor plan (master on one end, additional rooms on the other end). There are front and back porch areas- The house has a full, unfinished basement. This home is few and far between- so unique with exquisite features!
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - Construction crews are making lots of progress on a big construction project currently underway in rural Williamson County. Over the past several weeks, work on the new Walker's Bluff Casino Resort has been intensifying with crews now starting construction on some of the main attractions of the new resort.
Man wanted in connection of stolen vehicle in Paducah. Sedgewickville was enjoying a special Fourth of July celebration within its community. The Bollinger County Library celebrated 75 years on Saturday, July 9.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews were called to a house fire on the 1100 block of South Pacific Street in Cape Girardeau on Monday night, July 11. Firefighters arrived to the scene shortly before 8 p.m. and saw light smoke was coming from the second floor windows. According to...
Officers say a disturbance inside the Westport Ale House building spilled outside and shots were fired. Small earthquake reported in Franklin County, Ill. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered .8 miles southwest of West City early Sunday evening. The Breakfast Show TOO headlines 7/11. Updated: 13 hours...
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital Cancer Center in Paducah gives free gas cards to patients who need the help getting to their treatments. The gas cards are around $10 to $20. The idea came from the hospital’s board of directors when they had leftover money from a grant assisting those cancer patients affected by the Mayfield tornadoes. They decided a good way to put that money to use was by giving it to those who need it for traveling to treatments.
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KBSI) – The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department has a new member with four paws. K9 Fenrir is a 21-month-old Dutch shepherd who is trained intensively on searching for individuals of interest and articles. His handler is K9 Deputy Hise. K9 Fenrir is also trained...
GIDEON, Mo. (KFVS) - The town of Gideon in New Madrid County, Missouri is small - so it wasn’t shocking when the Gideon Police Department got called to a house for a wellness check when a resident was worried about their neighbors. Chris Hensley, the Chief Deputy of New...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds of Thousands of People in the U-S are reported missing every year, and police in Cape Girardeau are starting a new program that could reduce that number. Police say the “Take Me Home” program is ideal for people with dementia, autism or other disabilities...
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Members of one community are thankful that a man is alive after being saved by police and neighbors who helped him. It happened in Sikeston in a quiet neighborhood. Neighbors realized something was amiss with an elderly man who was residing in a home on Luther Street.
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KBSI) – Metropolis police officers had an interesting week judging by the arrest summary for July 3-9. July 3, 2022. While on patrol, a Metropolis police officer ran a license check on a vehicle parked at the Motel 6. The plate came back to a black Ford Focus that was reported stolen out of Louisville, Ky. Officers located the driver of the vehicle. Nicholas W. Beavers, 38, of Mammoth Cave, Ky. was arrested and faces a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle. He was taken to the Massac County Detention Center.
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Paducah need your help locating a man wanted in connection to a stolen vehicle case. Police say a black and red 2007 Monte Carlo was stolen from the Brown Street Area. Officials say the suspect took off with the vehicle around 2 a.m. Saturday...
