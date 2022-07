CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission is looking for feedback from people who use or could use public transportation. “People want more service, they want it to run more frequently, they hope that it will connect to more places,” Urban Transportation Planner Peter Voorhees said Tuesday, July 12. “I think the main feedback we’ve received is we hope it runs longer into the evening, maybe starts earlier in the morning.”

