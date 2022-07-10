This Day in Weather History: 'Rogue' Kansas heatwave in 1860

You might catch dinner if you go fishing in Kansas this summer, but not in the usual way. Just ask John Carson, who reeled in a 3-pound channel cat in May at Veterans Park Lake in Great Bend, where he resides. Carson noticed something strange attached to his fish, took a closer look, and discovered a tag implanted by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks. The tag was an indicator that he was a winner in the 2022 Great Kansas Fishing Derby, and soon he had his prize in hand, a $50 gift card to Los Cabos Fajita House in Great Bend.

1 DAY AGO