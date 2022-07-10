ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Day in Weather History: 'Rogue' Kansas heatwave in 1860

 3 days ago
In 1860, a heat wave of rogue wave proportions hit Kansas. Lawrence and Fort Scott...

Storm chances and triple digits to start the week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says a slow-moving cold front will push through the state this afternoon bringing storm chances later today and cooler air for Tuesday afternoon. For south central Ks, a hot and sunny day can be expected ahead of the front with highs in the upper 90s and low triple digits.
Monday Weather Phenomenon In Central Nebraska

The National Weather Service reports a rare weather event happened Monday morning in part of Nebraska. Between 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m., the weather service says winds up to around 60 miles per hour and a rapid but brief warming spike in temperatures occurred in the Kearney and Hastings area.
Day 18, Final Kansas Wheat Harvest Report

This is day 18 of the Kansas Wheat Harvest Reports, brought to you by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and the Kansas Grain and Feed Association. Combines are cutting the last few fields in north central Kansas as producers put their final touches on the 2022...
Rising temperatures impacts Kansas farmer’s crops

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - The dry heat is no stranger to many farmers across the state. However, recent high temperatures can cause issues for farmers’ crops. “I also raise alfalfa hay out here,” said Steve McCloud. “We just finished the second cutting, and that needs rain before a third cutting.”
UPDATE: Sunday heat advisory issued for area counties

UPDATE 7:15 a.m. Sunday: It's going to be another hot day across Kansas, and with that heat come heat advisories. Another area county has now been included in a heat advisory for Sunday. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a heat advisory in effect from 1-8 p.m. Sunday...
The Great Kansas Fishing Derby is underway for the next two months; catch a tagged fish, win a prize

You might catch dinner if you go fishing in Kansas this summer, but not in the usual way. Just ask John Carson, who reeled in a 3-pound channel cat in May at Veterans Park Lake in Great Bend, where he resides. Carson noticed something strange attached to his fish, took a closer look, and discovered a tag implanted by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks. The tag was an indicator that he was a winner in the 2022 Great Kansas Fishing Derby, and soon he had his prize in hand, a $50 gift card to Los Cabos Fajita House in Great Bend.
With new subvariants, COVID cases, hospitalizations jump in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - You may have thought it had gone dormant, but COVID-19 continues to have an impact on Sedgwick County, Kansas and the country. Kansas saw a 30 percent jump in new cases over the last two weeks, according to data compiled by the New York Times. Hospitalizations from the virus are also up in the state in the last couple of weeks with a daily average of 223. That’s a 26 percent increase.
Drive carefully – Operation Safe Driver Week is underway in Kansas

TOPEKA – Drivers on the nation’s highways may find themselves under the watchful eye of law enforcement a little more than usual this week. Operation Safe Driver Week is being observed July 10-16. The goal of the yearly observance, started by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA), is to reduce the number of crashes involving commercial trucks through education, traffic enforcement strategies and interactions with law enforcement. However, any driver, regardless of whether they are driving a big rig or a passenger vehicle will be cited if dangerous driving such as speeding, distracted driving, following too closely, improper lane change, drunk or drugged driving is observed.
Governor Laura Kelly Awards Over $4M in Tax Credits to 29 Kansas Nonprofits

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today awarded $4.1 million in Community Service Tax Credits (CSP) to bolster the fundraising efforts of 29 nonprofit organizations across Kansas that improve local access to quality child care, healthcare, education, arts, and housing. The administration continued its ongoing commitment to addressing the child care shortage by including almost $1 million specifically for nonprofits that boost the supply of child care options.
Kelly: Local, area entities among those receiving tax credits

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today awarded $4.1 million in Community Service Tax Credits (CSP) to bolster the fundraising efforts of 29 nonprofit organizations across Kansas that improve local access to quality child care, healthcare, education, arts, and housing. The administration continued its ongoing commitment to addressing the child...
Kansas primary vote could be record-breaking for turnout

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Historically, voter turnout for primary elections is far lower than for general elections. However, that will likely be different in Kansas in August. That’s because Amendment 2 is on the ballot; the first vote on abortion rights since Roe vs. Wade was overturned last month.
28th Judicial District commission announces interview schedule

TOPEKA—The 28th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 3, to interview nominees to fill two district judge posts and one district magistrate post. The district magistrate judge post will be Saline County. The new judge positions were certified by Administrative Order 2022-JA-020 after the Kansas Legislature passed...
Kansas man killed in fiery crash in western part of state

STANTON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas man was killed in a deadly crash Monday in the western part of the state after rear-ending a semi. A 33-year-old truck driver from Moscow, Kansas was driving westbound on Highway 160 when he stopped to turn north onto a service road, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Dennis […]
Kansas lake upgraded to ‘hazard’ status due to algae

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued an update on blue-green algae conditions for many Kansas lakes on Friday. Milford Lake Zone C in Geary and Clay County has been elevated to a ‘hazard’ advisory as of July 8. Hazardous conditions indicate that...
