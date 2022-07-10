'Sign of inclusivity': Eugene leaders remark on new Kalapuya mural

(Florence, Oregon) – That sometimes raw and gritty voice – but always a powerful one – pairs nicely with that adept yet commanding harmonica. Together they wield pain and joy in a musical weapon, cutting you down the middle, emotionally – as well as raising the hairs on the back of your neck. Behind all that is a legend in the Pacific Northwest, having helped inspire a major cultural phenomenon in the early '80s in the form of The Blues Brothers. Bluesman Curtis Salgado has been strutting the stages of the region since the mid '70s during Eugene's blues heyday, and this Friday, July 15, he settles in for more grooves in the central Oregon coast town of Florence.

FLORENCE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO