'Sign of inclusivity': Eugene leaders remark on new Kalapuya mural
By Kierstin Lindkvist, KVAL.com Staff
KVAL
3 days ago
EUGENE, Ore. -- Saturday was the ribbon cutting for the Beyond Toxics' "Willamette Wetlands of the Kalapuya Mural in Westmoreland Park. The mural illustrates a native Kalapuya storyteller speaking about her people,...
The Oregon Country Fair wrapped up its three-day run on Sunday. A new feature of this year’s event was an area that aimed to give marginalized communities a break. The Rainbow Connection and BIPOC Sanctuary offered educational resources for the public and private areas for Black, Indigenous and LGBTQ+ attendees.
Creating Housing Coalition has let people know where it intends to build Hub City Village, its proposed community of about two dozen tiny houses for people who otherwise would likely be homeless. The Albany nonprofit sent an email Monday announcing that it had entered into a contract to buy a...
This story is sponsored by Midwest Stones. Geo Fest is Saturday, July 17th(Photo Credit: Imgflip) Oregon Geo Fest is a free 1 day family friendly Event. Join Geo Fest in celebrating the beauty and mysteries of planet earth.
Albany and seven other urban areas in Oregon are about to be hit with another land use planning rule from, well, from those who make the rules. This “rulemaking” comes from the Department of Land Conservation and Development with the goal of promoting “climate friendly and equitable communities.” It’s in compliance with Governor Brown’s executive order of 2020 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
EUGENE, Ore. -- As many visitors from different countries start to make their way to Eugene, some local restaurant workers said they're noticing some visitors aren't tipping. Annie Andros is a server at Wild Goat Sports Bar and Grill near the University of Oregon. She said she was shocked to see many visitors not leaving tips.
EUGENE, Ore. — The World Athletics Championships Oregon22 kicks off this Friday and thousands of people will be looking for places to eat during the events. After dealing with supply and labor trouble, will Eugene's restaurants be prepared for the increase in customers?. It's the biggest track event in...
EUGENE, Ore. — Lane Transit District (LTD) is showing visitors and community members alike the places they can experience by boarding an LTD bus in a new fast-paced video series called: “Explore Our World.”. Released in time for the World Athletic Championships Oregon22 (WCH Oregon22), each of the...
(Florence, Oregon) – That sometimes raw and gritty voice – but always a powerful one – pairs nicely with that adept yet commanding harmonica. Together they wield pain and joy in a musical weapon, cutting you down the middle, emotionally – as well as raising the hairs on the back of your neck. Behind all that is a legend in the Pacific Northwest, having helped inspire a major cultural phenomenon in the early '80s in the form of The Blues Brothers. Bluesman Curtis Salgado has been strutting the stages of the region since the mid '70s during Eugene's blues heyday, and this Friday, July 15, he settles in for more grooves in the central Oregon coast town of Florence.
It’s taken 20 years, but the most destructive insect in the country has been found in Oregon: the Emerald Ash Borer. The metallic green beetle first showed up in Detroit, Michigan in 2002, likely in pallet material from Asia. It was found in Oregon last month in Forest Grove, the first West Coast sighting. Emerald Ash Borers kill most ash trees within 10 years of arrival, and they’ve caused billions of dollars of economic damage.
Oregon will take new measures to protect estuaries from habitat destruction. Estuaries are habitats where saltwater and freshwater meet. Conservationists are concerned about the damage they receive from human activity and climate change. Officials will use sophisticated mapping to improve estuary conservation statewide. They’ll begin with the Yaquina River in...
EUGENE, Ore. — The World Athletics Championships are a historic event for the Eugene/Springfield area. But with so many people coming to town for the track and field event, the city will look much different than residents are used to. Here are five major things to keep in mind...
(Waldport, Oregon) – Two fun but unassuming beach spots near Waldport and Newport are actually even more fascinating than you may think. On the central Oregon coast, along a stretch of highway lined by wind-bent trees, as you pass between Newport and Waldport there's some engaging geologic science lurking beneath those sands. (Above: ghost forest near Seal Rock, Curtis St. You can even see 18 million-year-old bedrock in the background.All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Worlds Athletics Championships kick off in Eugene Friday, but roads are already closing ahead of the events. Traffic slowly moving around parts of Eugene and Springfield with Worlds traffic attendees directing traffic to help you get to and from safely. "It does require a significant amount...
(Yachats, Oregon) – Not unlike those hardy souls who volunteer for the Oregon Coast Whale Week twice a year, helping you spot the great watery beasties during peak migrations, Yachats will now also be the place for volunteers at its dramatic shoreline. What are called ambassadors in this case, these volunteers help you get the most out of your time at this wild 'n woolly place, pointing out the vast array of critters in tidepools as well as etiquette in this fragile biome. They'll be guides, of sorts, which includes filling you in on the colorful history of this little village. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
From time to time someone asks about the cause of the delay in completion of the truck-to-train reloading center in Millersburg that was supposed to be open by now. It’s because of a pipeline. Except for a length of track connecting the north end of the center to the...
EUGENE, Ore. -- The 4-year-old Great Dane locked inside a hot car Friday is recovering. According to Eugene Police, veterinarians say Hercules will likely not suffer any long-term effects. The dog has been taken to Greenhill Humane Society until the case is resolved. EPD urges people not to leave animals...
EUGENE, Ore.- The Great Dane who was rescued from a hot car Friday afternoon is now recovering. Officials with the Eugene Police Department said 'Hercules' is doing better, and will likely not suffer any long term effects. His owner is now facing an animal neglect charge, accused of leaving Hercules...
Perfect as a vacation home, this elegant tiny house designed by TruForm Tiny based in Eugene, Oregon is the epitome of living beautifully in a tiny home. The custom built tiny home has two fixed skylights over the main loft, and a lofted master bedroom is accessed by a custom wood and steel open shelving staircase.
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Around 3 p.m. Monday, Douglas Forest Protective Association and Douglas County Fire District No.2 responded to a reported 1/2 acre grass fire located on Lark Lane in Roseburg. Upon DFPA’s arrival, DCFD2 had the fire extinguished and about 80% mopped up. DFPA stayed on scene to...
On Friday, July 8th, at approximately 3:00 PM, Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) served a search warrant at a residence in the 700 block of West Fairhaven Street in Roseburg. A search of the premises revealed relatively small amounts of heroin and methamphetamine, as well as scales, packaging materials, and other drug related paraphernalia. Approximately 4.2 grams of suspected heroin were seized. 35 year old Sixto Martinez was arrested at the scene. He was lodged at the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of Unlawful Possession of Heroin, and Attempt to Commit a Class B Felony.
Comments / 0