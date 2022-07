CONROE, TX – The Isaac Conroe Founder’s Day is Tuesday, August 2 from 6:00-8:00pm at the Isaac Conroe Homestead, now the City of Conroe Connection Transportation Services at 202 Ave. A. There will be an Isaac Conroe Look Alike Contest in two age brackets-14 and under, and over 14 years of age with a cash prize. This is a free event with elected officials, period costumed docents from the 1800’s, cannons, and descendants of Isaac Conroe who was born Aug 2, 1835, and died at the age of 62 in 1897. Refreshments will be served.

CONROE, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO