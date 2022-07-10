Q2 Billings Area Weather: Here's the rest of the outlook for the weekend

BILLINGS — A cold front will push through tonight dropping temperatures a bit but temperatures will still be warm sitting in the 80s tomorrow. Chances of showers and thunderstorms aren't out of the picture yet. With the cold front pushing through tonight, the threat of a few showers and thunderstorms are possible for Sunday afternoon.

The start of the work week is shaping up to be fairly nice, especially on Monday. Another high pressure ridge will push in by the middle of the week, bringing hot and dry conditions.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Clear skies with a low near 61°F

Tomorrow... Sunny with a few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 84°F

Tomorrow night... A few clouds with a low near 56°F