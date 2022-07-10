Jimmy Graves 409-916-2970

Today we’re reporting a total of 1,108 additional positive COVID-19 cases and 797 additional recoveries for July 2-8. Today’s report includes 1,029 current cases and 79 older cases newly reported to the health district.

Sadly, we report one additional death today:

A female, age range 51-60, passed away June 20. She had pre-existing medical conditions and was not vaccinated.

To date, 720,899 tests have been administered in Galveston County.

Galveston County’s COVID-19 community level is HIGH. Take precautions to protect yourself and others from COVID-19:

Wear a mask indoors in public.

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.

Get tested if you have symptoms.

Talk to your doctor about additional precautions if you are at a high risk for severe illness.

For more information, visit gchd.org/coronavirus.