Today we’re reporting a total of 1,108 additional positive COVID-19 cases
Today we’re reporting a total of 1,108 additional positive COVID-19 cases and 797 additional recoveries for July 2-8. Today’s report includes 1,029 current cases and 79 older cases newly reported to the health district.
Sadly, we report one additional death today:
- A female, age range 51-60, passed away June 20. She had pre-existing medical conditions and was not vaccinated.
To date, 720,899 tests have been administered in Galveston County.
Galveston County’s COVID-19 community level is HIGH. Take precautions to protect yourself and others from COVID-19:
- Wear a mask indoors in public.
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.
- Get tested if you have symptoms.
- Talk to your doctor about additional precautions if you are at a high risk for severe illness.
For more information, visit gchd.org/coronavirus.
Comments / 2