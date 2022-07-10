ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston County, TX

Today we’re reporting a total of 1,108 additional positive COVID-19 cases

Bay Area Entertainer
Bay Area Entertainer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wzr5d_0gaOh7iy00
Jimmy Graves 409-916-2970

Today we’re reporting a total of 1,108 additional positive COVID-19 cases and 797 additional recoveries for July 2-8. Today’s report includes 1,029 current cases and 79 older cases newly reported to the health district.

Sadly, we report one additional death today:

  • A female, age range 51-60, passed away June 20. She had pre-existing medical conditions and was not vaccinated.

To date, 720,899 tests have been administered in Galveston County.

Galveston County’s COVID-19 community level is HIGH. Take precautions to protect yourself and others from COVID-19:

  • Wear a mask indoors in public.
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.
  • Get tested if you have symptoms.
  • Talk to your doctor about additional precautions if you are at a high risk for severe illness.

For more information, visit gchd.org/coronavirus.

Comments / 2

Related
fox26houston.com

CDC recommends masks for many in Houston area: Check your county

HOUSTON - Under the CDC’s COVID-19 guidelines released earlier this year, many Americans without underlying health concerns were able to take a break from wearing a mask for several months. Now, according to those same guidelines, people in many Houston-area counties are once again urged to wear a mask...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
Galveston, TX
Local
Texas Health
Galveston County, TX
Health
County
Galveston County, TX
Local
Texas Government
Galveston County, TX
Government
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
ABC13 Houston

Galveston County Health District announces COVID-19 threat level is high

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston County Health District announced COVID-19 levels are high on Thursday. The video featured above is from a previous report. County officials recommend following CDC precautions such as wearing a mask indoors in public, staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, and getting tested if you have symptoms.
Click2Houston.com

‘Worst surge of COVID that we have seen since the beginning of the pandemic’: Doctors send warning as cases continue to rise in Houston area

HOUSTON – With Harris County having a count of more than 1 million COVID cases, and Houston wastewater revealing seven times more of the virus than this time in 2020, local doctors are warning residents to take precautions when it comes to COVID-19. Dr. James McDeavitt, the Executive VP and Dean of Clinical Affairs at Baylor College of Medicine, said while many may not realize this, by the numbers, this latest surge of COVID cases is indicative of how widespread the virus is in the Houston area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fort Bend Star

Work beginning on 2,000 home community near Rosenberg

A national developer has begun work on a new, 933-acre community near Rosenberg that could one day contain as many as 2,000 homes, according to a news release. Starwood Land, a Florida-based developer with projects in 10 states, is working with local developer Land Tejas to construct a master-planned community called Starbridge, according to the release.
ROSENBERG, TX
defendernetwork.com

Woman arrested for $3.3 mil credit repair scheme

A Harris County woman is under arrest for a multi-million dollar credit fraud scheme. Roekeicha Brisby and her business, “Rose Credit Repair”, were fraudulently clearing credit reports by falsifying Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office offense reports and submitting them to financial institutions with the intent to remove credit loans and defraud banks, according to officials.
wrtv.com

Blackouts in Texas possible again as heatwave drives up power demand

A Texas heat wave is sparking concerns that the state’s power grid could crumble again. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are in place in Texas as temperatures were expected to reach at high as 110 degrees on Monday. In Austin, the temperature was expected to come close to the all-time July record for the hottest temperature ever recorded in the city.
AUSTIN, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Bay Area Entertainer

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
515K+
Views
ABOUT

Bay Area Entertainer has grown. We are a super hyper-local online publication that covers Galveston County. We inform the community of all the fun and great things there are to do in our great county. We cover local events and promote a shop local attitude. Share your pictures, story ideas, or just anything you think people would enjoy.... You can find us online at www.bayareaentertainer.com For advertising, pricing call Jimmy 409-916-2970

 http://www.bayareaentertainer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy