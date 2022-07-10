Do's and don'ts of exercising in extreme summer heat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee is in the midst of an extremely hot summer. With record high temperatures and increasing energy demands, many are having to pay special attention to ways to stay healthy, given the climate.

Those interested in exercise have an additional level of challenge to face in this hot and humid weather.

Fitness professionals are recommending the following steps to stay healthy:

Drink water before, during and after your work-outs.

Two cups (or 16 ounces) of water before a workout

One cup of water every 20 minutes during a workout

Weigh yourself before and after a workout. For each pound of water weight you lost, drink 20 ounces of water.

If you're not drinking water, don't choose carbonated drinks or coffee instead. Those are drinks that can lead to upset stomachs and dehydration.

Avoid outdoor exercise during the hottest hours of the day — generally between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Protein powder elevates body temperature. Save it for after-workout meals; don't have it before.

Wear light and breathable fabrics and avoid materials like cotton that absorb moisture and feel heavy when you sweat.

Polyester and nylon are recommended fabrics.

Wear brighter colors to reflect the sun. Darker colors will absorb the sun and make you feel hotter.