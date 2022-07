An officer attempted to assist a driver apparently stalled out in the middle of Rockside Road at 110:06 p.m. June 21. The driver reportedly told the officer she had run out of gas and he told her he would push her car into a nearby gas station with his cruiser. The woman instead started her car and drove it into the gas station. The officer performed field sobriety tests and the woman was found to be impaired and was arrested for operating a motor vehicle impaired.

23 HOURS AGO