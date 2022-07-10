ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Insider Has Latest On James Harden Contract Negotiations

By Alek Arend
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

James Harden's contract negotiations with the Philadelphia 76ers are drawing out a bit longer than expected, but a deal could soon be made. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, negotiations with Harden are "in a good...

thespun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Jayson Tatum Breaks His Silence After Losing 2022 NBA Finals: “I Still Think About It Every Day. Probably Until The Season Starts. Probably Until We Get Back To The Championship, I Guess.”

Jayson Tatum reached his first NBA Finals this season, finally breaking the barrier of the Eastern Conference Finals and leading his Boston Celtics to the biggest series of all, where the Golden State Warriors waited for them. As we all know, the Dubs easily handled the Celtics, coming back from...
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Shareef O’Neal throws down thunderous fastbreak jam that would make Shaq proud

Shareef O’Neal might not have the same imposing and dominating body like his dad Shaquille O’Neal, but much like the Los Angeles Lakers legend, the young kid can throw it down with force. In the Lakers’ Summer League showdown with the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, the young O’Neal got out on the fastbreak and delivered […] The post VIDEO: Shareef O’Neal throws down thunderous fastbreak jam that would make Shaq proud appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Ray Allen Says LeBron James Is Not NBA's G.O.A.T., 'Is He A Great Dribbler?!'

LeBron James is NOT the NBA's G.O.A.T ... so says the King's former teammate, Ray Allen, who completely shut down the declaration from a beloved LBJ fan in a recent argument that was all caught on video. Tyriek Weeks -- a basketball player from Commonwealth Academy in Rhode Island --...
Yardbarker

Warriors owner Joe Lacob comments on potential Kevin Durant trade

The Golden State Warriors have quietly emerged as a legitimate suitor for a Kevin Durant trade. In Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins, the front office has one budding All-Star and one actual All-Star (both) under the age of 30 who could theoretically be used in a sign-and-trade for a massive contract like Durant’s.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
The Spun

Ray Allen Reveals His Pick For Greatest NBA Player Of All-Time

Ray Allen - one of the greatest sharpshooters in the history of basketball - is finally weighing in on the greatest-NBA-player-of-all-time debate. During a recent debate, Allen named Michael Jordan to be the greatest player in the history of the NBA. His debate opponent argued LeBron James deserves the throne.
NBA
Cinemablend

Following Feud With Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen Shares Honest Thoughts On Kevin Durant's Trade Request

Scottie Pippen has shared some brutally honest sports takes over the past several months, most of which played into his (one-sided) feud with former teammate Michael Jordan. Following the release of ESPN’s The Last Dance, Pippen didn’t mince words, accusing the sports legend of using the docuseries to make himself look good. He even asserted that Jordan “ruined” the game of basketball. The former small forward seems to stay in the know when it comes to what’s going on in today’s NBA and, on that note, he shared some honest thoughts when asked about Kevin Durant’s recent trade request.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Daryl Morey
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo Poses With Serena Williams And His Brothers In Epic Picture: "So Much Legacy In One Photo."

Giannis Antetokounmpo is arguably the best player in the world today when it comes to basketball. The Greek Freak is at the peak of his powers and has won multiple MVPs, a Finals MVP, and a DPOY. While the Milwaukee Bucks lost in the second round of the playoffs this season, Giannis is still at the top of the game. Things are popping for him off the court as well, with a movie about his family's journey recently hitting theatres.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers Rumors: Mavericks and 76ers Make Intentions Clear on Kyrie Irving

Every NBA offseason, the headlines are dominated by superstar players possibly changing teams. This summer, there's not one, but two disgruntled All-NBA players aggressively trying to be traded and the best part is, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are currently on the same team. Now, the odds are slim that...
fadeawayworld.net

Skip Bayless Says Michael Jordan Wouldn't Try To End His Beef With Isiah Thomas: "There's No Way In Heaven Or Hell That Michael Is Going To Sit Down With Isiah Because He Doesn't Sit Down With Anybody."

Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas have been involved in one of the most intense beefs in the history of the NBA. The Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons legends have no love for each other. These two were fierce competitors and always showed that on the court. That desire to win and beat everybody else was probably the reason why their beef started.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers
All Knicks

Knicks 101, Bulls 69: Grimes, Sims Hit Jackpot

The New York Knicks' prospects went on a heater in Las Vegas, though theirs came on the Summer League floor of Cox Pavilion rather than the blackjack table. New York immediately dealt 13 points to the Chicago Bulls, starting their late Sunday afternoon showdown on a matching run to coast toward an 101-69 victory. Quentin Grimes paced the Knicks with 24 points while Jericho Sims earned another double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Charles Barkley's Controversial Admission

Most of the football world seems to enjoy the struggles of the Washington Commanders. Washington owner Daniel Snyder is among the most-criticized figures in sports (and for good reason) and the Commanders have struggled for much of the 21st century. But former NBA star turned Turner Sports media personality Charles...
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside The Warriors

Ja Morant Reveals What He Told Warriors After Game 6

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant recently had some criticism for the way Golden State celebrated their championship, specifically taking exception to their shots at Memphis. "I just felt like if I won a championship, I wouldn't be thinking about no other team or what somebody said months ago," Morant told Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks. "I'm gonna be celebrating a championship, I'm gonna be happy with my teammates. As you see after they won a championship, everything was Grizzlies. Playing 'Whoop That Trick' on they parade, showing it in the club, talking about Jaren, this and that."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Report: Steph Curry's True Feelings On Kevin Durant Revealed

With Kevin Durant trade rumors spreading like wildfire, the NBA world can't help but imagine the possibility of a Golden State Warriors reunion. It seems unlikely the Warriors would bring back Durant for another run after winning another championship. Coming off their fourth title together, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green are surrounded by young talent that makes Golden State a short-term contender with long-term promise.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
The Spun

Scottie Pippen Makes His Opinion On Kevin Durant Very Clear

Kevin Durant's trade request has generated countless reactions from analysts, fans and players over the past two weeks. During an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio, former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen was asked about Durant's situation with the Brooklyn Nets. Pippen revealed that he has no problem with Durant wanting...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Zach Lowe Knew Gary Payton II Was An Elite Defender Before The Hype: "He May Be The Best Defensive Guard In Professional Basketball, That's How Good That Dude Is Defensively."

For many in the NBA world, Gary Payton II was a relatively unknown commodity last year. He was just a guy who had bounced around in the league a bit and was a rotation piece in the Golden State machine. He had, in fact, been waived by the Warriors before last season, but they signed him back, and that proved to be an inspired decision.
NBA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Major Seahawks Trade Rumor

Will the Seattle Seahawks be the next NFL team to make a blockbuster move at the quarterback position?. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Seahawks have had internal discussions about trading for Jimmy Garoppolo. An inner-division quarterback trade would be pretty wild to see. NFL fans are intrigued, though not...
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
568K+
Followers
67K+
Post
313M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy