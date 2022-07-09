ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Sin City Celtics fall to Summer Heat 88-78 as JD Davison, Mfiondu Kabengele flash promise

By Justin Quinn
 3 days ago
The Boston Celtics came to Sin City to show off what the Summer Celtics can do but ultimately came up short in their first tilt in the Nevada exhibition series, falling to the Miami Heat’s summer league squad 88-78. The Celtics were led by forward Matt Ryan’s 15-point game that saw him shoot 4-of-8 from deep, with big man Mfiondu Kabengele dominating in the frontcourt with 14 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Newly-signed Celtics two way point guard JD Davison added 10 points, 6 boards, 6 assists, 3 blocks, and 2 steals in a promising debut despite tweaking his calf late, and guard Juhan Begarin added 13 points and 6 rebounds in the loss.

Big man Trevion Williams flashed some sexy passing while forward Sam Hauser had an off night (2-of-12) shooting while showing off some improved defensive chops in a game that was often as sloppy as most summer league games tend to be.

All in all not too many surprises here save for the notable game from Kabengele, who was very active and did a little bit of everything for Boston.

The Celtics next face the Milwaukee Bucks’ summer league team on Monday, July 11 at 8 pm AT.

Until then, let’s take a look at some of the best plays of the game captured in images.

