PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police are asking for the public’s help after a baby was found dead early Tuesday morning. Around 5:45 a.m., someone called police after finding the body of a newborn in the area of 33rd Avenue and Pierson Street, which is just south of Camelback Road. It’s unclear exactly where the child was found, but police say the body was “out in an open area.”

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 10 HOURS AGO