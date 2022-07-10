ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Pistons' Saben Lee: Exits with left ankle injury

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Lee suffered a left ankle injury during Saturday's Summer League game against the Wizards and...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

2022 NBA Free Agency Tracker: James Harden agrees to two-year deal with 76ers; Deandre Ayton still unsigned

NBA free agency has slowed down considerably after a rapid start. Teams and players officially begin negotiating new deals on June 30, but as of July 6 they are now free to sign those contracts. NBA fans didn't even have to wait that long for some major news. Just hours before free agency opened, Kevin Durant requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets. The K.D. request is sending shockwaves around the league, and having one of the best players in basketball on the trading block will dictate how many teams operate this offseason.
NBA
CBS Sports

Kevin Durant trade rumors: Heat most determined to acquire star, Raptors won't deal Scottie Barnes, per report

It's been almost two weeks since Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant requested a trade, sending shockwaves around the league and forcing teams to scramble in the wee hours of free agency to see if they had what it takes to put a trade package together. Durant listed the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat as his preferred destinations, but the Nets haven't received any trade offers they find worthy of Durant's stature. But while no adequate trade offers have surfaced, Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Heat have been the most determined team in trying to acquire the former league MVP.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Warriors' James Wiseman shows promise in 2022 NBA Summer League win against Spurs

James Wiseman hasn't played in an NBA game in 15 months, but after watching his Golden State Warriors win a championship without him, he's ready to start making up for the lost time. In fact, he did so the moment he stepped on the floor for the Warriors in a Summer League matchup with the San Antonio Spurs, making huge plays on the very first possession on both sides of the ball.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Basketball
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star OT Lucas Simmons to make college commitment live Monday on CBS Sports HQ

A program will be receiving a boost Monday with four-star offensive tackle Lucas Simmons set to announce his college decision live at 1 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ. Simmons is rated as the No. 16 offensive tackle in the 2023 class and No. 143 player overall, according to the 247Sports rankings. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page (or at this link), on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
CLEARWATER, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Officially moves to injured list

Franco (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The 21-year-old is dealing with a hamate injury in his right wrist that could require surgery, with the resulting procedure expected to sideline him for 6-to-8 weeks. Franco will be further evaluated Monday when the Rays return from their current road trip, which could bring more clarity regarding whether or not he'll need surgery. Taylor Walls is expected to take over as Tampa Bay's primary shortstop, while Yu Chang and Jonathan Aranda could also see increased playing time in Franco's absence.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Tigers' Kody Clemens: Sent to Triple-A

Clemens was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Monday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports. Clemens was 4-for-20 at the dish with two homers, three RBI, one stolen base and three runs scored through eight games in July, which includes Monday's twin bill. He'll be replaced on the big-league roster by Akil Baddoo.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saben Lee
CBS Sports

Scottie Pippen says he supports Kevin Durant's trade request: 'I don't feel bad for what K.D. is doing at all'

Some people might be unhappy with Kevin Durant following his recent trade request from the Brooklyn Nets, but Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen isn't included in that group. During a recent appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio, the NBA legend explained why he has no problem with Durant's decision, and why he simply sees it as a reflection of the business side of the league today.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Sports

76ers' Julian Champagnie: Out for rest of Summer League

Champagnie has been ruled out for the rest of Summer League due to a fractured left thumb, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports. Champagnie totaled 14 points, 18 rebounds, four assists and two steals across four Summer League games before suffering the injury. The issue may keep him sidelined through the start of the regular season, which makes him a likely cut candidate moving forward.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Lacks definitive return timeline

Astros manager Dusty Baker said over the weekend that Brantley (shoulder) is without a timeline for a return, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Brantley became eligible to come off the 10-day injured list last Friday, but the 35-year-old apparently wasn't close to being activated. Baker has been notoriously evasive when asked about players' injuries this season, but he at least revealed that Brantley's aching right shoulder has been "slow to respond" since he landed on the IL on June 28. Brantley had been spotted running in the outfield Friday, but he has yet to resume any hitting activity, which will be the true barometer for the health of his shoulder. Fantasy managers shouldn't count on Brantley returning before the All-Star break, and more clarity on where he stands in his recovery may not come until the Astros reconvene after the Midsummer Classic.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Padres' Ha-Seong Kim: Aggravates thumb injury

Kim left Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Giants following his third at-bat after aggravating his thumb injury, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Kim was held out of the starting lineup twice earlier this week because of that injury. Kim was 0-for-2 with a walk in the loss, including hitting into a double play with the bases loaded in the second inning that ended the Padres' best threat against Carlos Rodon.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ankle Injury#Pacers#Summer League#Wizards#The Detroit Free Press
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Three hits in win

Thomas went 3-for-5 with a double in Monday's 4-3 win over the Giants. Thomas wasn't directly involved in run-scoring plays, but he was the only Diamondback with multiple hits in the contest. He hadn't posted a multi-hit effort since July 1, and he's now batting .237 (9-for-38) this month. The rookie outfielder owns a .250/.305/.408 slash line with seven home runs, 22 RBI, 28 runs scored, four stolen bases and eight doubles through 213 plate appearances.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Edwin Uceta: Moves up from Triple-A

The Diamondbacks recalled Uceta from Triple-A Reno prior to Sunday's game against the Rockies. Arizona optioned right-handed reliever Sean Poppen to Triple-A to clear room on the 26-man active roster and in the bullpen for Uceta. The 24-year-old right-hander has previously made four relief appearances for Arizona this season, giving up five earned runs on seven hits and four walks over nine innings.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Twins' Jose Miranda: Heads to bench Tuesday

Miranda is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Miranda is without a clear path to everyday playing time, but the Twins should continue to carve out a part-time role for the rookie while he's swinging a hot bat. Though he'll be on the bench Tuesday, Miranda had started in six of the Twins' past seven games while going 6-for-22 with two home runs, a double, two walks, seven RBI and three runs.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Braves' Eddie Rosario: Heads to bench Tuesday

Rosario is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets. The lefty-hitting Rosario's streak of four consecutive starts in left field will come to an end, as the righty-hitting Adam Duvall replaces him in the lineup with a southpaw (David Peterson) on the mound for the Mets. Duvall has served as an everyday player for most of this season, but he and Rosario could end up settling into a platoon with rookie Michael Harris having solidified his spot as Atlanta's primary option in center field alongside Ronald Acuna. Atlanta's plans in left field have yet to be formally clarified, however, as Duvall spent the past weekend on the paternity list before being activated Monday.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Reds' Stuart Fairchild: Receives call-up

Cincinnati recalled Fairchild from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. Fairchild will be joining the Reds' active roster for the first time as a replacement in the outfield for Albert Almora, who was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list. While Almora is on the shelf, the righty-hitting Fairchild could serve as a short-side platoon mate in the outfield for the lefty-hitting Tyler Naquin.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Rejoins Triple-A lineup

DeJong (hand) will be available Tuesday for Triple-A Memphis' game against Nashville, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Though he was never placed on Memphis' 7-day injured list, DeJong hasn't played since June 29 after he was struck on the hand by a pitch. Since his demotion to the minors back on May 10, DeJong is slashing .219/.268/.475 over 179 plate appearances for Memphis. He's been showcasing a good deal of power in the minors, but DeJong doesn't appear primed for a call-up anytime soon.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Royals' Drew Waters: Bound for Kansas City

The Royals agreed Monday to acquire Waters, right-hander Andrew Hoffmann and infielder CJ Alexander from Atlanta in exchange for the 35th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Just a couple years ago, Waters looked as though he might have a long-term future in...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy