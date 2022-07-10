ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Fantastic 46: No. 32, Brandon Carter

By Joe Yeager
 3 days ago

In 2024, Texas Tech will commence its 100th season of college football. Many programs that started at the same level of Texas Tech, i.e. at the bottom, went extinct or remained on the lower rungs of college football's ladder. What became of Howard Payne, St. Edwards, Haskell Institute and Wayland Baptist,...

247sports.com

Fantastic 47: No. 31, Dwayne Slay

In 2024, Texas Tech will commence its 100th season of college football. Many programs that started at the same level of Texas Tech, i.e. at the bottom, went extinct or remained on the lower rungs of college football’s ladder. What became of Howard Payne, St. Edwards, Haskell Institute and Wayland Baptist, all early opponents of the Red Raiders? None of those hazy names from bygone years are presently on the football landscape, and some simply no longer exist. For Texas Tech football to be where it is today, in one of the five premiere conferences in college football, is a tremendous accomplishment authored by several generations of administrators, coaches, players and fans over the course of nearly a century. It was not set in stone that Texas Tech football would flourish rather than vanish for approximately 70 years, as it did at Wayland Baptist.
LUBBOCK, TX
extrainningsoftball.com

Paige Cassady Joins Texas Tech Coaching Staff

Texas Tech has named Paige Cassady as an assistant coach. Cassady will work with the Red Raiders’ pitching staff. Cassady spent the last nine seasons on staff at Liberty, including the last four with the title of associate head coach. She served as the Flames’ pitching coach and was part of the staff that led the program to the Knoxville regional final in 2021.
LUBBOCK, TX
Texas Tech announces major investment in football facilities

Texas Tech announced Monday night via social media a "historic" $200 million restoration project to its football facilities, which when completed, are expected to be among the nicest in the Big 12 and competitive with the top facilities in the nation. The project, which is the final part of Texas Tech's "Campaign for Fearless Champions", will renovate the south end zone of Jones AT&T Stadium, as well as add the new Dustin Womble Football Center where the current Football Training facility now stands. When completed, the new football training facility, the Sports Performance Center--the indoor football practice/indoor track facility--and "The Jones" will all be connected. Demolition/construction is expected to get underway immediately following the 2022 football season.
LUBBOCK, TX
SK806 Roller Rink Is Relocating in Lubbock

If you're looking to head over to SK806 to get your skate on, they're now at a new location. SK806 Roller Rink & Events Center is just like the name says, a skating rink and event center. They've been located at 2424 Clovis Road in Lubbock, Texas but just announced they're now at a new spot.
LUBBOCK, TX
A New Study Says People Want Out of Lubbock

Texas is a hot destination to move to, but the Hub City is not. This is one of those "read between the lines" things. A recent survey says that Texas had 4 million move-ins between 2010 and 2020. This makes Texas the largest "move-in" state in the U.S. In case...
LUBBOCK, TX
Joyrider Gets Stuck in the Mud at New Lubbock Golf Course

First of all, before we get to the goofball stuck in the mud, if you haven't been keeping up with the building and shaping of the Red Feather Golf Course, you're missing out. This is something brand new to me unless you count course building on golf video games where I can make ridiculous holes like a 600-foot Par 3. I doubt Red Feather has anything that ridiculous. This course was built by professionals. You can see the layout at redfeathergc.com or try and visualize the future product with the flyovers they post on social media.
LUBBOCK, TX
Vexus Fiber slowly expanding across Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas— Vexus Fiber provides fiber-based communications= solutions across Texas for residential and business. To see if services are available in your area visit the website. Vexus | Internet, TV, Phone & More (vexusfiber.com)
LUBBOCK, TX
Hottest day of the month, so far

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures will soar to 100 degrees and above across the KCBD viewing area this afternoon. It will be the hottest day of the month, so far, and is expected to be the hottest of the next seven days. Along with the heat, this will be a...
LUBBOCK, TX
