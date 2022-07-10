ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde mayor backs plan to release videos from school hallway showing police response to massacre

By Bevan Hurley
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Uvalde mayor Don McLaughlin is backing calls to release hallway video and police body cam footage that he says will show city police were not the only armed officers inside the school.

Mr McLaughlin has been in a war of words with investigators over the circumstances of the 24 May mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 21 dead, including 19 fourth grade students.

In a statement on Saturday, he said there was a “vast array” of yet-to-be-released footage that would contradict claims that officers from the Uvalde Police Department were the sole armed officers responding to the threat.

Mr McLaughin said the release of the video would help the grieving families and provide greater transparency.

On Friday, the mayor disputed a report that alleged officers missed the chance to quickly end the massacre at a Texas elementary school and that one officer saw the gunman outside of the school prior to the attack but failed to take action.

The mayor’s comments are the latest salvo between Uvalde officials and the state, particularly the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), which had troopers on the scene and has directed much of the blame to the local school district police chief.

The new report was requested by DPS, and the findings were similar to the narrative that leaders of the state police force have previously given publicly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20maxj_0gaOdKge00
Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin at a city meeting in June ( Associated Press)

Mr McLaughlin previously accused DPS of publicly giving an incomplete and one-sided account at the same time he says local officials have been instructed to not divulge information while the investigation is ongoing.

Colonel Steve McCraw, who heads DPS, has largely blamed the inaction by law enforcement on Uvlade School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo, describing him as the incident commander during the shooting.

The differing accounts and public rebuke of the report by Mr McLaughlin reiterated how, more than six weeks after the shooting, questions remain over why police armed with rifles and bulletproof shields waited more than an hour before confronting the gunman.

It is yet to be determined when the video will be released.

Associated Press contributed to this report

Comments / 63

The Butler
2d ago

the more this story evolves, the more it changes, and the more lies that come out of it makes the people who are supposed to be there for children and parents, i.e , the police and local government, worse than the one who pulled the trigger.

Reply
22
Benjamin Brownstone
2d ago

It doesn't seem to matter if there were others there ready to respond. they waited far too long. they chose their own safety over the safety of the children. not the kind of thing I would want to see in in out cops. especially when it comes to protecting our children.

Reply
10
Margaret Marty Chrys Perrin
3d ago

soooo, the presence of other armed officers not responding will help the parents. Glad they have their priorities in order.

Reply(2)
20
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
