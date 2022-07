Annapolis, MD - A new cafe named Eat Sprout has opened their third location this week in the Annapolis Plaza, according to an announcement on social media posted on July 9th:. "Sprout started in a food truck in the winter of 2016 never knowing what the next week would be like. years later we are proud to be opening our 3rd cafe in Annapolis, a city near and dear to us. Many memories to share and friends to reconnect with. We have a phenomenal team working hard everyday. It’s been a long road building this one, and a lot of anxious people have been waiting very patiently. FINALLY… excited to say it’s now only a few days until you can visit the new space.

