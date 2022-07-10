Police arrest suspect after he stabs a man in Southeast Portland

No one has been arrested in the Northeast Portland shooting that also injured a man.Portland police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting on East Burnside Street on Wednesday, July 6. The death of Gladis Mendoza-Hernandez, 42, has been ruled a homicide from a gunshot wound. A man who also sustained gunshot injuries has been released from the hospital. No one has been arrested. According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to the shooting on East Burnside Street and Northeast 148th Avenue at around 11:22 p.m. When they arrived, officers said they found a woman deceased and a male victim nearby. The investigation is ongoing. The bureau asks anyone with information about the incident to contact Det. Calvin Goldring at Clavin.Gordling@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0256, or Det. Ryan Foote at Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0781. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO