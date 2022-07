The Real Housewives of Orange County will be down two cast members, both of whom joined the Bravo franchise in Season 16, making it their first and only season. Both Jennifer Armstong and Noella Bergener will not be returning for season 17 and announced the news on their respective Instagram pages. Bergener, 36, posted a story on June 8 that read: "After a wild season of ups and downs, I will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County. Thank you to all of the fans for all of the love and support during quite possibly the hardest year of my life. I am looking forward to brighter skies ahead, and can't wait to share what's next."

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO