Best Fried Chicken In San Antonio is Located at Jerk Shack in the Northwest Area. Jerk Shack receives national Best Fried Chicken recognition by Eater. This popular San Antonio caribbean-inspired restaurant, The Jerk Shack, was recently named one of the best restaurants for fried chicken in America by Eater. The Jerk Shack was one of just 27 restaurants listed and the only restaurant in the state of Texas to receive the recognition.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO