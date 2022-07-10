Biden's approval rating is a very bad sign for Democrats in November: Political analyst
Jul. 10, 2022 - 04:13 - Princeton University's Lauren Wright weighs in...video.foxnews.com
Jul. 10, 2022 - 04:13 - Princeton University's Lauren Wright weighs in...video.foxnews.com
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0