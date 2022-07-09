ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Dead period ends Monday. CHS golf first team to start official practice

thunder1320.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTSSAA dead period officially ends Monday, July 11. And while many schools at Coffee County Central will be having unofficial workouts, the Coffee County Central golf teams will be the...

www.thunder1320.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

TPC Twin Cities superintendent preps for 3M Open as new baby arrives: "It's a crazy month"

BLAINE – The grandstands are up and the stage is nearly set for the 3M Open next week at TPC Twin Cities."Pretty much the biggest difference of tournament week compared to an average week: we mow a lot more, and we mow every day," said Joe Rolstad, the golf course superintendent. "We mow everything every day."Rolstad was an assistant superintendent at TPC Twin Cities in 2016 and 2017. He grew up just down the road, went to school at Spring Lake Park High School, and this spring, returned as the superintendent at the Blaine golf course."It's really a homecoming for...
BLAINE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy