FOOTBALL: Raiders hit the road this week for pair of 7 on 7 games

Curtis J. Bell of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at his home at the age of 78. Mr. Bell was born in Tullahoma to the late Stokes and Emmer Whipple Bell. During his life Curtis served his country as a member of the United States Navy, and worked as a carpenter. In addition to his parents, Mr. Bell is preceded in death by one son, Carson Bell; two brothers, Dennis and Richard Bell; and one sister, Ida Smith. He is survived by his wife, Mary Beyer Bell; one daughter, Shaney Kennedy (Tim); two sons, Chris Bell (Melody), and Michael Bell (Jennifer); one sister, Linda Anderson (Don); one brother, David Bell (Brenda); one sister-in-law, Ruth Bell; eight grandchildren, Kelsey, Harrison, Ethan, Dalton, Alex, Erin, Brandon, and Carson; and four great-grandchildren, Brentley, Lucy, Blakely, and Taytum. Visitation for Mr. Bell will be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 from 1:00-2:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Wallace Rowland officiating. Burial will follow at Bethany Cemetery in Tullahoma. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

