FOOTBALL: Raiders hit the road this week for pair of 7 on 7 games
2 days ago
The TSSAA mandated dead period for athletics ends on Monday (July 11) and the Coffee County Central football team will be very busy this week getting ready for the upcoming season. The Raiders will hit the road on Tuesday (July 12) for an early 7-on-7 passing session at Ooltewah...
Tullahoma wrestling coaches Al and Jenna Morris have resigned. Al has been named Athletic and Activities Director at Cleveland High School in Bradley County. The Morris’ said in a FaceBook post, “Our Tullahoma Wrestling family has literally been our family for the last 11 years. We built our lives around fighting for opportunities to enhance our wrestlers’ experiences through our sport and our program. Making the decision to leave something you have fought so hard for and people you love and care for has been heartbreaking. Our hope is for that program to continue to flourish and grow under the new head coaches.”
New Coffee County Central tennis coach Joe Pat Cope has announced that tennis tryouts for the upcoming year will be on Thursday and Friday, July 14th and 15th. Students entering the 9th through 12th grades who would like to tryout for the CHS tennis team should be at tryouts both days, which will be held from 9-11 a.m. at the tennis courts behind Raider Academy (McMinnville Highway). Physicals will need to be on file or a new form brought to tryouts.
A family sued the Williamson County School Board Friday, challenging the board’s adoption of a curriculum that the group claims violate Tennessee law prohibiting the teaching of Critical Race Theory and Common Core. Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker hosts meet and greet with very loyal Vol fans. VFL Todd Kelly...
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga’s new police chief announces appointments to her command staff. Chief Celeste Murphy says this is the first round of promotions this year. The next round will involve the ranks of captain, lieutenant and sergeant after they have been evaluated. The Chief is adding the...
Six Tennessee cities are among the sweatiest in the nation, according to an online study. In the study of 200 metropolitan areas, Nashville is ranked the 17th sweatiest, Memphis 24th, Clarksville 33rd, Murfreesboro 47th, Chattanooga 52nd, and Knoxville 66th. Orlando, Florida was considered the nation’s sweatiest city. The study,...
Pastors speak out on remarks about teachers, promotion of Christian nationalism. Following reports that Larry Arnn, President of Hillsdale College and an education advisor to Gov. Bill Lee, made disparaging remarks about teachers while Lee sat in silence, a group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition has called on Lee to sever all ties with Hillsdale and Arnn.
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from July 4-10. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
CHATTANOOGA (UTC) —The hint-of-mint green wall tiles are gone. So are the iconic wall lockers. The heating and air conditioning systems are more energy efficient. State-of-the-art technology takes advantage of the digital world. The $13.9-million upgrading of the 65-year-old Hunter Hall, which began in December 2020, is almost complete...
ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A crash near Rockwood in Roane County caused several miles of backups Monday afternoon. The single-vehicle crash occurred on I-40 East at mile marker 342 at approximately 11:30 a.m., according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. As a result, the eastbound right lane and right shoulder were blocked.
The State Veterinarian's office has confirmed two cases of Potomac horse fever in Middle Tennessee — one in Rutherford County and the other in Dekalb County. Potomac horse fever can cause horses to suffer from colic, fever and diarrhea. It does not transmit directly from horse to horse, and it is not a known threat to human health.
For the fourth week in a row, Tennessee saw a decline in its state gas price average. Since last Monday gas prices fell, on average, 13 cents across the state. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $4.28 which is 35 cents less expensive than one month ago and $1.40 more than one year ago.
Another afternoon of strong thunderstorms produced more trees down across the Upper Cumberland. Severe thunderstorms with wind gusts over 50mph brought down trees and power lines in White County including Turntable Road, Breeding Drive and in several spots around Sparta. Power lines came down along Buffalo Valley Road in Cookeville. Intense lightning also reported.
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chief Meteorologist Patrick Core is retiring after a 32+ year career at WDEF-TV. After working at the Weather Channel for a few years, Patrick started his local TV weatherman run in 1989, working mornings and weekends. He didn’t think it would be a lifetime choice, but...
The animal shelter in Fayetteville, Tennessee, closed on July 1 for the foreseeable future. The closure was fallout from Animal Control and Care with Fayetteville and Lincoln County. The Humane Society of Lincon County is unable to continue providing services without governmental support. The Humane Society says they will also be unable to investigate complaints, such as abuse, cruelty, neglect, and stray animals as a result.
Curtis J. Bell of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at his home at the age of 78. Mr. Bell was born in Tullahoma to the late Stokes and Emmer Whipple Bell. During his life Curtis served his country as a member of the United States Navy, and worked as a carpenter. In addition to his parents, Mr. Bell is preceded in death by one son, Carson Bell; two brothers, Dennis and Richard Bell; and one sister, Ida Smith. He is survived by his wife, Mary Beyer Bell; one daughter, Shaney Kennedy (Tim); two sons, Chris Bell (Melody), and Michael Bell (Jennifer); one sister, Linda Anderson (Don); one brother, David Bell (Brenda); one sister-in-law, Ruth Bell; eight grandchildren, Kelsey, Harrison, Ethan, Dalton, Alex, Erin, Brandon, and Carson; and four great-grandchildren, Brentley, Lucy, Blakely, and Taytum. Visitation for Mr. Bell will be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 from 1:00-2:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Wallace Rowland officiating. Burial will follow at Bethany Cemetery in Tullahoma. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Police say one man was shot after a fight at a Taco Bell on Rossville Boulevard. It happened early this afternoon. No word on why the fight started, but one officer told News 12 the fight was outside the restaurant and two men started shooting at each other.
COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A wanted suspect from north Georgia was captured in Collegedale over the weekend. Jeremy Ryan Gladden fled from police in Cohutta, Georgia in June. In addition to those charges in Georgia, he faces new ones in Hamilton County after another chase in Collegedale:. Failure to...
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the 2600 block of Roanoke Avenue to wires down from a tree falling onto the roadway on Saturday night. Fire crews and EPB arrived at the scene to find two large trees in the roadway with power lines lying beneath the trees.
Funeral services for Mrs. Anna “Wang” Dorean Moore, age 85 of Manchester, will be conducted at 12:00PM on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Manchester Funeral Home with Bro. Larry Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Ragsdale Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00PM until 8:00PM on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at the funeral home. Mrs. Moore passed from this life on Friday, July 8, 2022, at Manchester Health Care in Manchester, TN.
