Boston, MA

Community Alert: Police investigating reports of indecent assaults in South Boston

By Alexander Newman, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
Police are investigating two reports of indecent assault in South Boston. (kali9/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

BOSTON — Police are investigating two reports of indecent assault in the same part of South Boston.

The assaults were reported in the area of East Broadway Street and Dorchester Street.

Detectives with the Boston Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit are investigating both incidents.

Anyone with information is urged to call detectives directly at (617) 343-4400.

Anonymous tips may be left at the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word TIP to CRIME (27463).

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Tewksbury man is expected to appear in Dorchester District Court Tuesday after police arrested him Monday for numerous violent offenses in Boston. The 22-year-old man, Ron Bell, is being charged with assault with intent to murder, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without a Firearms Identification Card (FID) and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.
Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

