VT regulators file pharmacy licensing charges against Walgreens

By Mike Hoey
 3 days ago

The Vermont Office of Professional Regulation is asking the state Board of Pharmacy to punish Walgreens locations in the Green Mountain State. Should the pharmacy board do so, the punishment could lead to the pharmacies’ state licenses being revoked.

The regulation office has filed seven charges against the pharmacy chain over a series of alleged violations. Those allegations include insufficient staffing to meet the pharmacies’ workload, unplanned closures without allowing patients to get prescriptions filled elsewhere and over-scheduling of vaccine appointments.

The filing documents show that with 32 locations, Walgreens is the largest owner and operator of pharmacies in the Green Mountain State. More than 25% of all licensed retail pharmacies in Vermont are Walgreens establishments.

