Will he become our man in Ukraine? Boris Johnson to keep anti-Putin alliance together as special envoy to Kyiv... as the ousted PM 'considers giving up his seat' following bruising Tory coup

By Jonathan Rose For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Boris Johnson is reportedly being lined up as a special envoy to Kyiv to maintain the anti-Vladimir Putin alliance.

The Prime Minister has been a strong supporter of the Ukrainian president since war first broke out in the country following the invasion by Russia in February of this year.

Former senior government advisers have allegedly suggested the idea due to his close relationship with Volodymyr Zelensky and his key knowledge of the situation.

A source told The Sun: 'There is an international need for Boris Johnson’s services.

'These are exceptional circumstances and an exceptional person is required to deal with them.'

'The PM has been laser focused on ending this abhorrent war. He will continue to support Ukraine’s security, protect its sovereignty, deter any further aggression and return to its peaceful existence,' another source added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zHRYj_0gaOZW6I00
Boris Johnson is reportedly being lined up as a special envoy to Kyiv to maintain the anti-Vladimir Putin alliance. Pictured with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in June

According to the newspaper, Mr Johnson could be an intermediary between Ukraine and the West for both supplying military assistance and future peace talks.

Mr Johnson has secretly visited Ukraine several times in the last few months, most recently and controversially cancelling a trip to a conference with northern Tories on June 17 to fly to Kyiv instead.

The move did little to calm northern and rebel MPs, especially those who are in traditionally-Labour held seats - but he has consistently won praise for his support of the Ukrainian military.

After resigning as UK PM following 59 ministerial resignations in the space of 48 hours, Mr Johnson held a phone call with President Zelensky to assure him of his continued support for the country ahead of a Conservative leadership contest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cXaEW_0gaOZW6I00
Mr Johnson is pictured after arriving at RAF Brize Norton, west of London, having returned from Kyiv
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4509cS_0gaOZW6I00
Mr Johnson phoned President Zelensky a matter of hours after resigning as head of the Conservative Party

Downing Street says he discussed the UK's 'unwavering cross-party support' in the wake of political events over the last few days, adding that the UK will 'continue to supply vital defensive aid for as long as needed.'

He added he will continue to try and end the grain blockade in the coming weeks - a reference to the war's contribution to rising food prices due to Ukraine being unable to export as much grain safely.

It comes as The Telegraph reported that Mr Johnson is considering his political future at Chequers.

Two insiders have said that he is deciding whether to remain in the Commons or to give up his seat altogether at the next general election.

One source said: 'He's taking this weekend to think about it. I don’t think he's decided yet.'

'He is taking stock and seeing where we are. He is not standing down now, but that's not saying he will stand again,' another said.

