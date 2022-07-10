Judge overturns murder conviction of man who said he was framed by disgraced former Chicago cop

Highland Park, Ill (CBS) -- As the Highland Park community focuses on healing after the July 4 mass shooting, police are still processing evidence while prosecutors review more possible charges against the suspect.When asked if his parents could be charged - like the parents were in the Oxford High School shooting in Michigan - Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said investigators are still trying to determine what led up to the attack."I understand they were charged relatively close to the attack. That is certainly something to consider. We are looking at all options and all possibilities," Rinehart said. "I don't want to comment on the difference between the two cases because we haven't concluded our investigation."Prosecutors charged the suspect with seven counts of murder for each of the people killed in the parade shooting, but more charges could be filed later.

