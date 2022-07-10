ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Judge overturns murder conviction of man who said he was framed by disgraced former Chicago cop

By Matthew Hendrickson
fox32chicago.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A Cook County judge has overturned a murder conviction against a man who claimed he was framed by disgraced former Chicago police Detective Reynaldo Guevara. David Colon, who now goes by David Lugo, spent 26 years in prison fighting his conviction and was eventually paroled in 2017....

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Cook County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
County
Cook County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Fox News

Chicago police fatally shoot 64-year-old woman

Suburban Chicago police investigating a domestic disturbance fatally shot a 64-year-old woman Sunday who was armed with a knife when officers arrived at the door of her apartment, police said. Illinois State Police, who are investigating the deadly shooting, said Monday the woman was holding a knife when Flossmoor officers...
CHICAGO, IL
iheart.com

11-Year-Old Boy Charged With Attempted Armed Carjacking In Chicago

Authorities in Chicago arrested an 11-year-old boy accused of trying to carjack a woman. The Chicago Police Department said that the young boy, who was not identified because of his age, approached a 48-year-old woman around 3:50 a.m. on Monday (July 11) morning and brandished a gun, demanding her car.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Disgraced#Chicago Police#Dna#Attorneys#Violent Crime#The Exoneration Project#The Chicago Sun Times
CBS Chicago

Prosecutors "looking at all options" on possible charges for July 4 shooting suspect's parents

Highland Park, Ill (CBS) -- As the Highland Park community focuses on healing after the July 4 mass shooting, police are still processing evidence while prosecutors review more possible charges against the suspect.When asked if his parents could be charged - like the parents were in the Oxford High School shooting in Michigan - Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said investigators are still trying to determine what led up to the attack."I understand they were charged relatively close to the attack. That is certainly something to consider. We are looking at all options and all possibilities," Rinehart said. "I don't want to comment on the difference between the two cases because we haven't concluded our investigation."Prosecutors charged the suspect with seven counts of murder for each of the people killed in the parade shooting, but more charges could be filed later.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man stabbed to death on West Englewood porch

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed several times and killed Monday in the West Englewood neighborhood. Police responded to a call of domestic battery around 11:46 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Damen Avenue and found a man in his 30s on a porch with multiple stab wounds to the neck and chest area, officials said.
COOK COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Man Accused of Abusing Ex-Girlfriend During Home Invasion

A 20-year-old Joliet man has been arrested after allegedly battering his ex-girlfriend. It was on Sunday morning at 3:27 am that Joliet Police were called to the 400 block of Collins Street for a disturbance. Shortly after arriving authorities say they determined that the female resident had been battered by her ex-boyfriend Christian Garcia-Hernandez. While the victim was in her home the accused is said to have entered the home by climbing through a living room window. The victim ran to a nearby bathroom and locked herself inside. Garcia-Hernandez is then said to have attempted to unlock the door using a kitchen knife but was unsuccessful. He exited the house and tried to enter the victim’s bedroom by damaging her bedroom window.
JOLIET, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cwbchicago.com

Chicago cops hunting for man who mugged 80-year-old woman on the Red Line

Chicago police are hoping the public will help them track down the man who mugged an 80-year-old woman on a Red Line train over the weekend. The victim had her purse secured over her neck when the man seen in these CTA surveillance images pulled on the bag with such force that she was yanked from her seat and thrown to the floor, police said. It happened at 1:10 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at the Jarvis station, 1523 West Jarvis, in Rogers Park.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois woman killed in police shooting

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (WTVO) — A community was edge Monday night after a fatal police shooting in south Suburban Chicago. It happened on Sunday afternoon in Flossmoor. Police said that officers responded to a call of a domestic disturbance, where they reportedly found a woman holding a knife outside. An officer shot and killed 64-year-old Madeline […]
FLOSSMOOR, IL
cwbchicago.com

Boystown crime wave leaves 1 carjacked, at least 4 robbed, 1 hospitalized overnight

Chicago police are looking into a two-hour violent crime spree that hit Boystown late Sunday night. According to preliminary police information, one victim was severely beaten, another was carjacked, and at least four street robberies were reported in the Halsted nightlife district. Detectives are questioning two people in connection with two of the robberies.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

1 killed in Bronzeville hit-and-run, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Bronzeville neighborhood Monday night, Chicago police said. A silver 2012 Lexus IS250 was driving southbound at a high rate of speed in the 4800-block of South Drexel Boulevard at about 8:48 p.m., police said. The Lexus failed...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy