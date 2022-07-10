Miami-N.Y. Mets Runs

Mets fourth. Ender Inciarte pinch-hitting for Starling Marte. Ender Inciarte grounds out to first base to Jesus Aguilar. Francisco Lindor strikes out on a foul tip. Pete Alonso homers to left field. J.D. Davis grounds out to shallow infield, Braxton Garrett to Jon Berti to Jesus Aguilar. 1 run,...
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Thairo Estrada hit two of San Francisco’s four home runs, Logan Webb struck out eight in six scoreless innings and the Giants routed the Arizona Diamondbacks 13-0 on Tuesday night. Joey Bart and Yermín Mercedes also connected off Dallas Keuchel, sending the former AL Cy Young winner to his seventh loss in nine decisions. “It was an excellent day,” Estrada said through an interpreter. “We were able to put the ball in play, we were able to execute and we came out with a win. We were very aggressive and we were able to back up the great job that Webb did.” Both teams used position players to pitch late in the blowout.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Tucker delivered a tiebreaking RBI double in the ninth inning, and the Houston Astros blew a four-run lead before rallying for a 6-5 victory over the spiraling Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Altuve led off the ninth with a walk from Angels closer Raisel Iglesias (2-6), who had his second straight calamitous outing. Aledmys Díaz singled before a double to right by Tucker, a first-time All-Star selection last week. Díaz hit an early two-run homer and Alex Bregman and Altuve had RBI singles before the Astros wasted a strong six-inning start by Luis Garcia with a mistake-filled seventh. The AL West leaders have still won four of five and 21 of 27 to move a season-high 28 games above .500 at 57-29. Hector Neris (2-3) pitched the eighth, and Ryan Pressly picked up his 19th save.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Chad Pinder hit a grand slam during an eight-run 12th inning and the Oakland Athletics overcame another homer by Corey Seager to beat the Texas Rangers 14-7 Tuesday night. Pinder was Texas’ automatic runner to open the 12th and scored on Vimael Machin’s sacrifice fly off Dennis Santana (3-4). Three more runs scored before Pinder came to bat with the bases loaded, and he hit the first pitch from Kolby Allard into the left-field seats to make it 14-6. “We did our best to come back last night,” Oakland’s Sean Murphy said of a six-run A’s rally that fell short in Monday’s game. “We did it again tonight. Everybody contributed tonight. Everybody goes home feeling good.” Dermis Garcia had an RBI double during the inning for his first major league hit. Ramon Laureano also had an RBI single, and Elvis Andrus drew a bases-loaded walk.
