Chester, VA

Stoney Glen South, VA Homes for Sale & Real Estate

 3 days ago

5437 Zoe Ct, Richmond, Henrico County, VA, 23223

Welcome Home to 5437 Zoe Ct. Henrico, VA. This home awaits its new owner. This beautiful, well-maintained home provides 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Enter the foyer and you are greeted by a formal living room. From there, you have a formal dining room that is conveniently located to the open kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar. A great family living space is created just off the kitchen and next to the morning room. Upstairs, you have a wonderful owner's suite with a private bath and two large walk-in closets. There are two additional bedrooms and a Loft on the second level as well as an additional full bathroom. Situated on a cul-de-sac lot, this gorgeous home is Energy Star Certified, and includes a tankless gas water heater. You don't want to miss this one!
HENRICO COUNTY, VA

