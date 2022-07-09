ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horoscope today, Sunday July 10: Daily guide to what your star sign has in store for your zodiac dates

By Mystic Meg
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zM7Xk_0gaOWpDG00

♈ ARIES

March 21 to April 2

As Mars puts down roots in your family zone, it is time to be stronger in your views and where you give your support.

A time of putting up with less than you deserve ends when you rate your own needs higher.

The full moon livens up life goals, from love interests to work investments. Look west for a surprise.

♉ TAURUS

April 21 to May 21

The kindness of Neptune in your connections zone, plus the sharp focus of Mercury, makes you a friend in a million and a workmate to watch.

You see people’s talents and flaws clearly and can help them on many levels.

A moon of pure adventure helps you break love rules in tantalising ways.

♊ GEMINI

May 22 to June 21

You are a spectacular mix of logic and instinct as the full moon intensifies your zone of personal growth.

So even if it means breaking with tradition or expectation, you can do what is right.

Mind-mapper Mercury gives you a money edge, even against the clock.

Love is in the air when you meet a sweet Pisces.

♋ CANCER

June 22 to July 22

Mars and Uranus activate your zone of social bonds and this helps you say clearly what you need.

So every day feels fresher and more full of potential.

Yes, you have a marriage moon midweek and what happens around that time can transform your future.

Your name on an “M” business door comes closer.

♌ LEO

July 23 to August 23

The warrior planet wakes up sleeping ambitions and you can surprise yourself with the smart, fast moves you make without looking back.

At work, you are a star team-starter and player, while at home many secrets are safe with you.

A full moon of commitment brings a love bond back to its best days.

♍ VIRGO

August 24 to September 22

It is romance and intrigue for you this week as the full moon’s emotional power takes centre stage.

You overflow with ideas on how to win special hearts, plus you have a creative depth that impresses everyone, from work bosses to local organisations.

Explore this further. Numbers printed inside hearts are lucky.

♎ LIBRA

September 23 to October 23

You can be the powerhouse at the heart of a family or property project and make your ideas sing.

People don’t just listen – they admire you and want to get on board.

So be sure to listen too.

Mars fires up passion and sudden attraction for someone with a new look is a happy surprise. Luck circles the number five.

♏ SCORPIO

October 24 to November 22

The full moon is strong in your communication zone, so even when you assume you hide feelings well, they shine through – to start a wonderful new phase of self-discovery.

Don’t fight it.

Diplomatic Mercury helps balance adventure with caution to get a travel plan moving. Jupiter spins a silver prize wheel.

♐ SAGITTARIUS

November 23 to December 21

Your work energy is off the scale, so now is a great time to set up a meeting or make a bold move.

Mercury balances this with the ability to read any room then adapt.

Love-wise, Venus boosts togetherness and the full moon adds value so a couple can reconnect.

New love waits where a game is played in two halves.

♑ CAPRICORN

December 22 to January 20

You glow with emotional power as the full moon focuses on your true self.

You accept mistakes and move on in positive ways, leaving the past behind, while Venus helps you see what a love bond needs to make it exceptional.

If you are single, a name with the same number of letters as your own is a hot passion clue.

♒ AQUARIUS

January 21 to February 18

This is your week to take secrets and bring them into the light as the full moon favours revelation.

You have romance power plus Mars family energy to find simple but effective solutions to long-running issues.

The key is sharing them. Mercury helps you spot great work chances, even when you are not looking.

♓ PISCES

February 19 to March 20

You are ready to reach out in many directions, thanks to the moon.

Love that feels like the first time is so close to your heart.

The introduction can come via an old colleague or neighbour.

Mars helps you speak boldly while Mercury builds creative networks, turning dreams into reality.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The US Sun

