Peachtree City, GA

Adult Pick-Up Craft Week: Christmas in July Cardinal Ornament

peachtree-city.org
 3 days ago

Pick up your craft kit and then tune in to the Peachtree City Library’s...

peachtree-city.org

City
Peachtree City, GA
wbhfradio.org

252-Site Upscale Park Near LakePoint Sports to Offer Range of Activities and Amenities

ATLANTA (July 12, 2022) – Forrest Street Partners (FSP) will invest $16 million to develop Winding Waters, the largest luxury RV resort within the metro Atlanta area, featuring 252 sites and a host of activities and first-class amenities. The company has broken ground on a 56-acre parcel of land off Joe Frank Harris Parkway, just west of I-75 in Emerson, Georgia. This is the firm’s first ground-up RV project, and it will become one of the largest RV parks in metro Atlanta.
EMERSON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Kennesaw restaurant featured on hit Food Network series

KENNESAW, Ga. - If a restaurant called Forks and Flavors sounds familiar, it’s probably because you’ve seen it featured on the Food Network hit "Restaurant: Impossible." On the episode — which premiered in May — Chef Robert Irvine helped owners David Wilmott and Darnell Morgan come up with a plan for success at their Kennesaw restaurant. Initially a catering business, the owners say they’d been dreaming of opening a restaurant for a long time, and that the pandemic actually encouraged them to come up with a business plan and finally make the dream a reality.
KENNESAW, GA
police1.com

Ga. deputy removes shirt, duty belt to talk down woman in crisis

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Deputy Nicolas Reynolds was hailed a hero for saving the life of a woman in crisis on June 30, according to FOX 5. Video shows the woman sitting on the edge off a roof, naked. Reynolds responded and complied with the woman’s requests – including removing his shirt and duty belt – to gain her trust.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
#Christmas Ornament#Christmas In July#Pick Up#Ins#Facebook Page
thechampionnewspaper.com

Old worship structure to become office, event space in Decatur

The pews are gone, but the stained-glass windows and other clues that until recently the building at Sycamore Street and Commerce Drive in downtown Decatur was part of one of the city’s oldest and largest churches. What was First United Methodist Chapel is now the Chapel on Sycamore. Despite the name, the site is no longer a house of worship. It is being renovated for use as office and event space.
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Line dancing offers Atlanta seniors an escape from pandemic isolation

DECATUR, Ga. - Every Tuesday, for the last 4 months, 72-year-old Viola Duncan and her daughter Sandra have been coming to the doctor's office to dance. "It's nice. I enjoy doing different programs," Duncan says. "All I have to do is follow the leader." The leader in this case is...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Best Fried Chicken Restaurants In Atlanta (With Takeout And Delivery)

Here’s what one Google reviewer says about Buttermilk Kitchen: “With an ever changing menu based on what’s fresh and available, Buttermilk continues to be my go-to spot and recommendation for brunch in Atlanta. Their homemade Chicken Biscuit with red pepper jam is a keepsake that, if the option is available, is a must try.”
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Friends say attempted QT carjacking victim was an 'incredible person, coach, and father'

Friends mourn the loss of beloved football coach shot and killed in attempted QT carjacking on Peachtree Parkway. Friends tell FOX 5 Atlanta's Rob DiRienzo that Bradley Coleman, the man identified in the attempted carjacking at the QuikTrip in Norcross, was the type of guy to light up a room when he walked in. Authorities are still searching for the suspects who shot Coleman to death.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Former transgender employee of Decatur Chick-fil-A files lawsuit

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A former Chick-fil-A employee in Decatur is suing the restaurant, accusing management of firing her for being transgender. According to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Aaron White claims that on her first day of training in 2021, a fellow employee sexually harassed her.
DECATUR, GA
point2homes.com

670 Lakeshore Drive, Berkeley Lake, Gwinnett County, GA, 30096

Don't miss this opportunity on beautiful Berkeley Lake!! Not currently zoned for building, this over an acre lot located in the highly demanded Berkeley Lake community where you can enjoy an optional membership to gain access to boat launch, beach, picnic areas, pavilions, fire pits and year round activities! Tie up your boat and set up chairs and table to enjoy picnics, camping, fishing off shore or on this beautifully stocked lake.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

