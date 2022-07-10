Adult Pick-Up Craft Week: Christmas in July Cardinal Ornament

A local teacher living in Scottdale has been getting an ample amount of support from students and more community members through a GoFundMe to support initiatives to fix her home, class essentials, and photography equipment. Ms. Brook said that she, her husband, and their dog will be staying in hotels and Airbnb's for a while.
Imagine visiting the best BBQ spot in every state!. It's touted as the "Ultimate BBQ Road Trip." BBQ experts Go Shindig, have mapped out the road trip across the US, stopping at all of the top-rated grill houses. For its Georgia stop, they suggest a visit to Community Q BBQ in Decatur.
You’re invited to “bring your cooler, lawn chair or blanket” and welcome the band Departure to the stage at Groovin’ on the Green in Loganville on Friday, July 15, 2022. According to the City of Loganville event calendar, “In their, 14th year together, Departure is the...
Atlanta is an enormous city with attractions growing as fast as its population. Here's a local's complete guide on everything you should do, eat, and see in Atlanta, Georgia. Visit Insider's hub for travel guides, tips, and recommendations. It's hard to get a full sense of Atlanta — it's a...
ATLANTA (July 12, 2022) – Forrest Street Partners (FSP) will invest $16 million to develop Winding Waters, the largest luxury RV resort within the metro Atlanta area, featuring 252 sites and a host of activities and first-class amenities. The company has broken ground on a 56-acre parcel of land off Joe Frank Harris Parkway, just west of I-75 in Emerson, Georgia. This is the firm’s first ground-up RV project, and it will become one of the largest RV parks in metro Atlanta.
ATLANTA — A longtime Atlanta teacher says she feels lucky to be alive after a tree fell on her DeKalb County home early Sunday morning. Channel 2′s Kristen Holloway talked to Brook Hewitt and her husband, David Moore, who narrowly escaped with their dog Freddy after the tree fell on their Scottdale home just after 4:30 a.m.
KENNESAW, Ga. - If a restaurant called Forks and Flavors sounds familiar, it’s probably because you’ve seen it featured on the Food Network hit "Restaurant: Impossible." On the episode — which premiered in May — Chef Robert Irvine helped owners David Wilmott and Darnell Morgan come up with a plan for success at their Kennesaw restaurant. Initially a catering business, the owners say they’d been dreaming of opening a restaurant for a long time, and that the pandemic actually encouraged them to come up with a business plan and finally make the dream a reality.
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Deputy Nicolas Reynolds was hailed a hero for saving the life of a woman in crisis on June 30, according to FOX 5. Video shows the woman sitting on the edge off a roof, naked. Reynolds responded and complied with the woman’s requests – including removing his shirt and duty belt – to gain her trust.
The pews are gone, but the stained-glass windows and other clues that until recently the building at Sycamore Street and Commerce Drive in downtown Decatur was part of one of the city’s oldest and largest churches. What was First United Methodist Chapel is now the Chapel on Sycamore. Despite the name, the site is no longer a house of worship. It is being renovated for use as office and event space.
The City of Monroe’s July City Council meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at City Hall located at 215 N. Broad Street. The public is invited to attend. One of the items the City Council will consider is a beer and wine consumption license...
DECATUR, Ga. - Every Tuesday, for the last 4 months, 72-year-old Viola Duncan and her daughter Sandra have been coming to the doctor's office to dance. "It's nice. I enjoy doing different programs," Duncan says. "All I have to do is follow the leader." The leader in this case is...
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A team of local contractors gave a single mom and her daughter, who has special needs, a full home makeover. Workers with Neighborly Brands teamed up with the Down Syndrome Association of Atlanta to find a family to give the home makeover to. And they found Adrian Jones and her 7-year-old daughter, Ava.
Here’s what one Google reviewer says about Buttermilk Kitchen: “With an ever changing menu based on what’s fresh and available, Buttermilk continues to be my go-to spot and recommendation for brunch in Atlanta. Their homemade Chicken Biscuit with red pepper jam is a keepsake that, if the option is available, is a must try.”
Pets can do wonders for a senior’s quality of life. Many seniors rely on the relationships they form with their furry friends to avoid loneliness and to feel a sense of purpose. But when there’s not enough food to go around, some seniors may decide to sacrifice some of their own provisions to keep their pets fed and healthy.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Neighbors in a Cherokee County subdivision are still cleaning up Monday from a strong line of storms that moved through the area Friday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. High winds toppled dozens of trees in a swath along Bells...
Friends mourn the loss of beloved football coach shot and killed in attempted QT carjacking on Peachtree Parkway. Friends tell FOX 5 Atlanta's Rob DiRienzo that Bradley Coleman, the man identified in the attempted carjacking at the QuikTrip in Norcross, was the type of guy to light up a room when he walked in. Authorities are still searching for the suspects who shot Coleman to death.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A former Chick-fil-A employee in Decatur is suing the restaurant, accusing management of firing her for being transgender. According to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Aaron White claims that on her first day of training in 2021, a fellow employee sexually harassed her.
Don't miss this opportunity on beautiful Berkeley Lake!! Not currently zoned for building, this over an acre lot located in the highly demanded Berkeley Lake community where you can enjoy an optional membership to gain access to boat launch, beach, picnic areas, pavilions, fire pits and year round activities! Tie up your boat and set up chairs and table to enjoy picnics, camping, fishing off shore or on this beautifully stocked lake.
