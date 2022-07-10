ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Half-acre wildfire in Ocala extinguished by authorities

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrews in Marion County worked to put out a half-acre wildfire on Saturday, according to...

Marion County convenience store catches fire, no injuries reported

Firefighters rushed to the scene on Tuesday morning to battle a fire that ignited inside a convenience store in Marion County. At 5:31 a.m., multiple Marion County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the Anthony Food Mart located at 9720 NE 21st Avenue in Anthony in reference to an alarm, according to an MCFR social media post.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Marion County deputies issue Purple Alert for missing Ocala man

OCALA, Fla. – A Purple Alert has been issued for a missing Ocala man Monday by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The Purple Alert is for Luis Ortiz, 38, who was last seen Sunday at about 10 a.m. leaving his home at 10 Carry Back Road in Ocala, deputies said.
OCALA, FL
Woman found dead in structure fire at Bulow RV Resort

One woman was found dead in a fire that engulfed the bedroom of a mobile home on Whitefeather Lane at the Bulow RV Resort, off Old Kings Road, early the morning of July 11. The woman's roommate was not injured, according to authorities. Flagler County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Fire officials: Half acre of land on fire in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — Ocala Fire Rescue was on the scene of a wildfire Saturday afternoon. The crew was called to the 3100 block of Northeast 42nd Road around 2:34 p.m. Fire officials say flames were spreading north and south and about half an acre was on fire when they arrived.
OCALA, FL
Shooting caused southbound lanes on a road in Ocala to close

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police blocked off all southbound lanes of SW 27th Ave due to a shooting. Ocala Police officers say the shooting happened at the Morgan Apartments with a vehicle crash right after that. Police blocked southbound lanes of SW 27th Ave from SW 10th St to...
OCALA, FL
Ocala resident says city needs bigger airport, more grocers

The letter published about Ocala’s growth is a little late. There has been building going on all over Ocala for a few months – one in particular near the Martel dump and new buildings on 60th near the airport. When we moved to the Ocala National Forest, I...
OCALA, FL
VIDEO: Sanford man catches large bear raiding garage fridge

SANFORD, Fla. – A Sanford man caught a very large bear raiding a refrigerator in his garage Saturday afternoon. Jason Mickel, the homeowner, said he was alerted by his neighbor that a bear was in his garage. [TRENDING: Florida park temporarily closes due to ‘aggressive alligator’ | Florida man...
SANFORD, FL
Woman with drugs arrested by Lady Lake police nabbed again two days later

A woman with drugs who was arrested by Lady Lake police was nabbed again two days later in Leesburg. Shana Lori Harbin, 36, of Leesburg, was at the wheel of a vehicle at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Sunoco gas station on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A police officer checked on a passenger in the vehicle who appeared to be passed out. Harbin said the passenger was “just tired.” The officer suspected the passenger was under the influence of drugs.
LADY LAKE, FL
Villager nabbed in golf cart DUI near recreation center asks to be let off with a warning

A Villager nabbed on a driving under the influence charge while at the wheel of a golf cart wanted law enforcement to let her off with a warning. Donna Frances Hansen, 62, of the Village of Chatham, was driving the golf cart at about 7 p.m. Saturday on Mulberry Lane near the Mulberry Grove Recreation Center when she swerved into another vehicle’s lane of traffic and almost hit the curb, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The other person stopped to see if Hansen needed assistance and discovered the New York native was apparently under the influence. There was an alcoholic beverage in the center console of the golf cart.
MARION COUNTY, FL

