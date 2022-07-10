Half-acre wildfire in Ocala extinguished by authorities

A Villager nabbed on a driving under the influence charge while at the wheel of a golf cart wanted law enforcement to let her off with a warning. Donna Frances Hansen, 62, of the Village of Chatham, was driving the golf cart at about 7 p.m. Saturday on Mulberry Lane near the Mulberry Grove Recreation Center when she swerved into another vehicle’s lane of traffic and almost hit the curb, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The other person stopped to see if Hansen needed assistance and discovered the New York native was apparently under the influence. There was an alcoholic beverage in the center console of the golf cart.

MARION COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO