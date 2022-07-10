ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

New Waco project pushes for greater downtown accessibility

By Alexander Fulton
KWTX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWACO, Texas (KWTX) - Maggie McCarthy remembers pushing her now-deceased husband around in his wheelchair. Walks with him made her realize that not everything is possible for those operating a wheelchair by themselves. “You experience the city in a much different way when you’re pushing a wheelchair,” she...

www.kwtx.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWTX

Waco suburbs of Woodway, Hewitt implement water restrictions

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco area municipalities of Woodway and Hewitt on Tuesday announced mandatory water restrictions as the region deals with a severe drought. Last week, the City of Waco issued mandatory water restrictions for residents and businesses effective July 13. A severe drought, coupled with a brutal...
WACO, TX
25 News KXXV and KRHD

BOUNCE Ministry repairs homes in Waco

WACO, Texas — BOUNCE Student Disaster Recovery provides opportunities for students to assist communities in their efforts to "bounce back" through long-term disaster recovery and home rehabilitation projects. Approximately 100 students across Texas and New Mexico are lending a hand in Waco to not only rebuild homes but to...
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Government
Waco, TX
Government
City
Cameron Park, TX
fox44news.com

Paving work to cause closures in Waco

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) plans to continue work to realign 4th and 5th Streets as traditional T-intersections at the Interstate 35 frontage roads. To continue this work, crews plan to close 5th Street, from Clay Avenue to the southbound I-35 frontage road...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Beto O’Rourke visiting Central Texas for ‘A Drive for Texas’

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – With the governor’s race continuing to tighten, Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke will travel more than 5,600 miles to hold around 70 public events in every part of the state this summer. Beto’s 49-day Drive for Texas will address creating jobs, investing in...
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Hawaiian Falls Waco to enhance Ice Dump for tenth anniversary

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – In celebration of Hawaiian Falls Waco’s tenth anniversary season, the waterpark is doubling down on its annual Ice Dump!. Hundreds of kids will squeal and chill when more than 4,000 pounds of ice is dumped into the wavepool this Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. The waterpark is located at 900 Lake Shore Drive.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Closure announced at Waco Washington Ave. Bridge

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco has announced a road closure for this week. The closure will be at the Washington Avenue Bridge – from N University Parks Drive to Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard – through July 15th, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Veterans Affairs#Too Many People#Urban Construction#Waco Walks
KWTX

‘Texas Utility Help’ program launches across Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With the record-breaking temperatures, we saw this past weekend, some people are expecting record breaking utility bills, but a new Texas program hopes to relieve some of those pressures. The Texas department of housing and community affairs rolled out the Texas utility help program late last...
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

The city of Waco issues Stage 2 Drought Contingency Plan

WACO, Texas (FOX 44)- Lake Waco water levels continue to decline. City manager Bradley Ford has determined those conditions warrant initiation of stage two of the drought contingency plan. The Stage 2 Water Conservation and Drought Contingency Plan is designed to slow the decline of the water level in Lake...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Belton residents asked to adjust irrigation schedules

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Belton residents are being asked to adjust their irrigation schedules to help balance out demand and to avoid potential losses in water pressure during times of peak usage. To help with this concern, residents are being asked to adjust irrigation schedules to match Stage...
BELTON, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco firms, institutions dial back power after ERCOT warns of grid strain

Record heat continues to punch Texas' electric power grid, but it has remained on its feet Monday, though perhaps feeling woozy. Waco's temperature reached 107 around 4 p.m. Monday, marking the fifth daily temperature record set already this month. The National Weather Service predicts a high of 105 degrees Tuesday,...
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fox44news.com

Killeen ISD preparing for ‘Hiring Day’

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – As the ’22-’23 school year quickly approaches, the Killeen Independent School Distirct is working to fill all open teaching and Special Education positions this Wednesday. The district’s Hiring Day event provides opportunities to get to know campus principals, to ask questions and...
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco Fire Department to open new station in growing Ritchie Road area

The Waco Fire Department is working to get a new fire station built by 2025 at Ritchie Road and Panther Way, hopefully bringing response times to the rapidly developing area in line with the rest of town. Construction will cost about $5 million and take about 15 months once it gets underway, Fire Chief Gregory Summers said. Because of heavier traffic on Ritchie Road, firetrucks will exit the station onto Panther Way. Once the new station is built, the department will be able to respond anywhere in the city in an average of six minutes, which is not the case now for the area surrounding the site for the new station, Summers said. “This is the area where we lack fire protection,” he said. It is important to have a fire station within 5 miles of homes to ensure adequate fire protection, he said. “In this area right here, we’ve had roughly 290 calls this year, an average of six minutes and 42 seconds,” Summers said. “We want to be at roughly six minutes, before we get there. The closest fire station from here is on Imperial Drive. They have response times, sometimes of an excess of 10 to 15 minutes.” West Waco Neighborhood Association Vice President Gavin Lane said the group is excited for the new fire station. “West Waco is very big and we are very diverse. Some of it is residential and some of it is industrial, business focus,” Lane said. This particular area is very high growth and residential especially, lots of neighborhoods going in at that area. So we are just excited to see a fire station go in to be able to serve the West Waco Neighborhood Association residents.” The site of the new station is nestled among several new residential subdivisions, including a pair accounting for 2,000 lots where building remains underway. It is also a little more than a mile from Park Hill Elementary School, which Midway Independent School District is set to open for the upcoming school year to accommodate the district’s growth. The school, just across the city-limit line in Hewitt, will have 450 students when it opens, with a capacity of 750 students. The new fire station, the city’s 14th, will help to serve more people in the community, Summers said. “We want to be able to get 15 people on the scene within eight minutes, 90% of the time,” Summers said. “We are not able to do that in this area. Once we get that fire station out here, we will be able to accomplish that, to meet that need. The need is to get those effective response forces on the scene within that amount of time.” The new station also will have some features to accommodate the growing number of female firefighters. “We want to make sure our facilities are gender friendly,” Summers said. “We are designing this fire station to have Jack-and-Jill bedrooms.” The Jack-and-Jill bedrooms consist of a shared bathroom between the rooms. There will be locks inside the bathrooms to prevent someone from inside the bedrooms coming in as an extra precaution for female firefighters, Summers said. Summers said the fire department is also reviewing the future relocation of Fire Station No. 4, 1002 Speight Ave., at the edge of Baylor University. “That station is small and old, so we are just going to relocate it. That’s not going to affect our response time, but at the same time, we want to make sure we’ve got facilities for our firefighters,” Summers said.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Rapidly Dropping Lake Levels in Central Texas

July has started off brutally hot and dry. Record-shattering daily high temperatures have been reached multiple days and there’s really no end in sight to the heat or the lack of rainfall. Up to the end of June, the year 2022 is among the driest on record for Waco with less than an inch of rain in June. That makes 10 consecutive months with below normal precipitation. Waco has seen only 8.85″ of precipitation so far this year, which is -11.58″ below what we normally see by this time in the year. Through July 11, only 1925 (5.71″) and 1971 (6.53″) were drier than 2022.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Killeen ISD discusses school safety as fears over Uvalde massacre remain high

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - On the same night the Uvalde school shooting video came to light, discussions were taking place about school safety here in Central Texas. The Killeen Independent School District’s board of trustees were presented with an overview of its current security protocols and some upcoming training changes.
KILLEEN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Yummy! We Know What Is Replacing The Garage Restaurant In Killeen, Texas

Killeen, Texas I hope you’re ready for a little taste of California. (Other than In-N-Out Burger, I mean.) For some time in 2019, the city had a restaurant by the name of Richard Rawlings’ Garage. It was supposed to be an exciting and family-friendly restaurant but unfortunately it shut its doors for good on March 3, 2019 after only a short time in business. The building's been a vacant eyesore since, but that's about to change.
KILLEEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy