Wilmington, DE

Delaware State Police Arrest Two Subjects for Multiple Robberies

By Betsy Price
 3 days ago

Delaware State Police have arrested 29-year-old Jaquan Mason of Wilmington, DE and 29-year-old Jinita Wright of Wilmington, DE on numerous criminal charges following investigations into four separate robberies that occurred in May and June.

On May 1, 2022, troopers responded to the Royal Farms located at 2160 New Castle Avenue in New Castle regarding an armed robbery. In this incident, the male suspect produced a handgun and demanded money and cigarettes from the store employees. On June 7, 2022, troopers responded to the PNC Bank located at 1 Penn Mart Shopping Center in New Castle regarding an armed robbery. In this case, the male suspect produced a firearm and demanded money from the bank teller. The suspect fled from the area in a silver Ford Taurus while accompanied by another subject. On June 19, 2022, troopers responded to the Royal Farms located at 2160 New Castle Avenue in New Castle regarding an armed robbery. In this incident, the male suspect produced a rifle and demanded money and cigarettes from the cashier. Finally, on June 20, 2022, troopers responded to the Walgreens located at 500 Plaza Drive in Newark regarding a robbery. In this case, the male suspect insinuated that he had a weapon and demanded money from the employee.

Through investigative means, it was determined that Jaquan Mason was the male suspect involved in all four of these robberies. Mason was accompanied by Jinita Wright in the robbery of the PNC Bank.

Jinita Wright

On June 21, 2022, Wright was taken into custody at her residence without incident. Wright was transported to Troop 2 and charged with the following offenses:

  • Robbery First Degree (Felony)
  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
  • Tampering With Evidence (Felony)
  • Hindering Prosecution (Felony)
  • Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Wright was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 2 and committed to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $41,500 cash bond.

Jaquan Mason

On July 8, 2022, Mason was taken into custody at his residence without incident. Mason was transported to Troop 2 and charged with the following crimes:

  • Robbery First Degree (Felony) – 4 counts
  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 3 counts
  • Robbery Second Degree (Felony)
  • Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 4 counts
  • Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Mason was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 11 and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $452,000 cash bond.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto

Released: 070922  2001

-End-

