ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockport, MA

Mermaid and Dolphin By Chris Williams

By Joey Ciaramitaro
goodmorninggloucester.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat a great day to be near the water and...

goodmorninggloucester.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goodmorninggloucester.com

Tuesday Nights are Food Truck Tuesdays @ Maritime Gloucester

It’s Official… “Food Truck Tuesdays” starts this week- we’ve got an incredible group of vendors for July – we can’t wait to see you! 4pm Tuesdays at 23 Harbor Loop. Our Maritime Museum and Sea Pocket Aquarium will also be open until 7pm.
GLOUCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Rockport, MA
State
Florida State
City
Florida, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Williams
Seacoast Current

Newburyport, Mass Man Falls 50-feet While Hiking in NH

A Newburyport man fell 50 feet down a gully while hiking on Mt. Major in Alton Saturday afternoon. NH Fish & Game said Harvey Weener, 71, was rock climbing earlier with a friend and was hiking out around 4 p.m. on the Precipice Trail about a mile from the nearest trailhead when he fell. The fall left him unable to walk.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
Brookings Institution

Big cities saw historic population losses while suburban growth declined during the pandemic

Much has been written about the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on big-city populations. Brookings Metro’s recent analysis of large metropolitan area declines makes plain that during the prime year of the pandemic (from July 2020 to July 2021) there were outsized population losses in the nation’s biggest metropolitan areas. But more recent Census Bureau estimates focusing on cities (rather than metropolitan areas) show the pandemic’s impact to be even more dramatic, with unprecedented losses across the 88 U.S. cities with populations exceeding 250,000 residents.1.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

What's the Best City in the US? Boston Makes Top 10 in New Ranking

The Hub has made Travel + Leisure's 2022 Top 15 U.S. Cities, landing at 10th place after not placing in the magazine's ranking in recent years. The only New England city to make the list, Boston was helped into ranking thanks in part to its lively and historic sports culture, the magazine said -- one reader called Fenway Park "one of the most beautiful ballparks."
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphin#Granite State#Www
Watertown News

“Bar Rescue” Star’s Restaurant Hiring at Watertown Location

Bar Rescue’s Jon Taffer will be opening a restaurant in Watertown, and the restaurant is now hiring. Taffer’s Tavern aims to open in the fall of 2022, according to RestaurantNews.com. Taffer, the star of the Paramount Network show, stopped by the space in Arsenal Yards in May. The...
WATERTOWN, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
goodmorninggloucester.com

July 10, 2022

We took an afternoon whale watch with Cape Ann Whale Watch last week and it was the most amazing watch I have yet experienced. Our crew capt John and naturalist Tina and staff took the long ride out almost to Cape Cod in order to find these feeding whales for us. It was very much worth the extra time riding out there. There was very active feeding activity with at least 20 different whales. Honestly, it was a little overwhelming to have activity left, right and everywhere around you. The crew was busily filming the experience for themselves, which is a good indicator right there of how unusual and awesome it was. Tina sums it up nicely in this short video. If you have not been out, you really should go! It’s a great half day activity from any of the whale watches in our area. For additional pictures and story details, please check out Pat D’s Photos and Adventures on Facebook.
GLOUCESTER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy