Hoboken, NJ

Hoboken Advances Historic Terminal Area Redevelopment Agreement

By Jeffrey Henig
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoboken has approved a Redevelopment Agreement for new development and public infrastructure improvements near Hoboken Terminal. Mayor Ravi Bhalla signed the agreement, approved 8-0 by the Hoboken City Council, with LCOR Hoboken Rail Station Redevelopment LLC for the transformational project, Hoboken Connect, which will realize long sought-after new office space, retail,...

#Hoboken Terminal#Nj Transit#Ny Waterway#Affordable Housing#Urban Construction#The Hoboken City Council#Hoboken Connect#Nj#State#Hudson Place#The Ferry Terminal#Warrington Plaza
