Cullman man arrested for bringing drugs into Limestone County jail

By Maggie Matteson
 3 days ago

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Officers with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man accused of smuggling items into the jail on July 1.

Authorities say that an officer at Limestone County Detention Center received a package containing a shirt for an inmate. The officer noticed that there was a weird seam sewn into the shirt.

Cullman man charged with robbery, burglary

The man who brought the package, Brandon Christopher Laney, 26, of Cullman, was detained. Upon further investigation and testing, heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine were found sewn into the shirt.

Laney was charged with second degree promoting prison contraband. He was released from the Limestone County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

