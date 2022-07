Miles Teller became the talk of the internet when he played Rooster, the son of Anthony Edwards' Goose, in Top Gun: Maverick. A surprising sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun starring Tom Cruise as Maverick, Anthony Edwards as Goose, and of course Val Kilmer as Ice Man, Top Gun: Maverick introduced us to a new team, and we all instantly became obsessed with the movie that was, for the most part, better than the original. But with the overwhelming success of the legacy sequel, is there another coming down the road? Teller says there have been conversations, but nothing's concrete.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO