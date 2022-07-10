Fire on Avenue C displaces four adults

Rochester, N.Y. — A 19-year-old is in the hospital with serious injuries after police say he was shot Tuesday afternoon. This happened on Genesee Street near Stratford Park. Police say the victim arrived by private vehicle at Strong Memorial Hospital. His injuries are considered serious but not life-threatening. The...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Two Rochester homes were struck by gunfire Monday night, fortunately no one was injured. The first incident happened around 7:15 p.m. on Wabash Street. Police found evidence of several shots being fired in the area and determined a house had been struck. Neither the three adults nor three children were struck.
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Glendale Park on Tuesday. Police say a male was shot and transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. This happened around 5 p.m. near Dewey Avenue. Anyone with information is asked to call...
LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lewiston Police and the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a car accident that left one pedestrian seriously injured. Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, crews found a 36-year-old male lying in the roadway on the 800 block of Center Street in Lewiston. He was described...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester Police arrested a man in connection with a homicide on Tuesday. 30-year-old Treyshon Pittman is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Police say he shot and killed Deanthony Rodgers on July 3. The two men were at a food cart on Monroe...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A man was shot during a Tuesday morning carjacking in Rochester. Police were called to Garson Ave just before 3 a.m. for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a 57-year-old city man with a gunshot wound to the face. Fortunately, he was just grazed.
A Rochester man has been charged in a homicide from earlier this month. Police say 30-year-old Treyshon Pittman gunned down 35-year-old DeAnthony Rodgers during a altercation in front of a food cart at Monroe and Goodman Streets on July 3rd. Pittman was shot by someone else during the fight, and...
A Rochester man is recovering, after the city's latest shooting this afternoon. Police say the 19-year-old was hit in the upper body on Genesee Street on the city's southwest side at around 1pm. He has serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. There are no arrests.
As many celebrated the nation’s independence, gun violence again flared across the nation and struck Rochester–where 11 people were shot, three fatally, since July 1. “I am deeply saddened but not surprised that the wave of unusually high levels of violence that swept the nation this weekend also swept through Rochester,” Mayor Malik Evans said in a July 5 statement.
CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. (WHEC) — Who abandoned this dog? Officials with the Ontario County Humane Society say this brown boxer mix was found tied to a tree on spring street in the village of Clifton Springs late Monday night. A woman saw the dog and flagged down a driver...
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are asking for the public's help in an attempt to identify a deceased man found on the city's northeast side. On April 22, maintenance workers found human remains behind a vacant house on Clifford Avenue near Kastner Park. It appears the remains belong to...
A Rochester man has been charged in a double shooting on the city's east side over the weekend. 38-year-old Maurice Campbell is charged with felony assault and weapons possession. Police say he shot a 32-year-old man and 34-year-old woman just after midnight Saturday on Cedarwood Terrace near Quincy Street. Both...
On Sunday, July 10, 2022, at 2:52 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Kristie L. Pontius, age 46, of Waterloo, New York following a theft investigation at Walmart. During the investigation it was determined that Pontius had concealed merchandise in her purse and then passed all points of sale without rendering payment for the unpaid items. Pontius was charged with Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Pontius was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Seneca Falls Court on a later date to answer the charge.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened within minutes of each other. Police responded to the area of Glendale Park and Dewey Avenue for a possible shooting just before 5 p.m. tonight. When they arrived, officers located a 19-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound. As officers were investigating, several people encroached on the crime scene and more officers were needed to respond to deescalate the group.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester Police are investigating a hit and run on Cedarwood Terrace in Rochester on Sunday afternoon. The department says a car hit and damaged a porch, then drove away. No one was injured and police are still looking for the driver. Anyone with information is asked...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester Police are investigating a pair of shootings that occurred just before 11 p.m. Sunday night. RPD responded to the area of 155 Warwick Ave at 10:57 p.m. after a ShotSpotter activation. They found shell casings and evidence that a home had been hit. No one was inside and there were no injuries reported.
GATES, N.Y. (WHEC) - A challenging rescue Monday morning along the Erie Canal in Gates. At around 4:40 a.m. a call came in for a possible person in the canal. It appears that a van crashed over the side of the bridge at Chili Avenue near Buell Road. We're told...
