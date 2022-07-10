Fire on Avenue C displaces four adults

On Sunday, July 10, 2022, at 2:52 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Kristie L. Pontius, age 46, of Waterloo, New York following a theft investigation at Walmart. During the investigation it was determined that Pontius had concealed merchandise in her purse and then passed all points of sale without rendering payment for the unpaid items. Pontius was charged with Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Pontius was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Seneca Falls Court on a later date to answer the charge.

WATERLOO, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO