ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Fire on Avenue C displaces four adults

WHEC TV-10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A house fire at 23 Avenue C in Rochester displaced...

www.whec.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 WHAM

Man, 19, shot on Genesee Street in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — A 19-year-old is in the hospital with serious injuries after police say he was shot Tuesday afternoon. This happened on Genesee Street near Stratford Park. Police say the victim arrived by private vehicle at Strong Memorial Hospital. His injuries are considered serious but not life-threatening. The...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

2 Rochester homes hit by gunfire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Two Rochester homes were struck by gunfire Monday night, fortunately no one was injured. The first incident happened around 7:15 p.m. on Wabash Street. Police found evidence of several shots being fired in the area and determined a house had been struck. Neither the three adults nor three children were struck.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
Rochester, NY
Accidents
City
Rochester, NY
13 WHAM

RPD investigating shooting on Glendale Park

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Glendale Park on Tuesday. Police say a male was shot and transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. This happened around 5 p.m. near Dewey Avenue. Anyone with information is asked to call...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man arrested for Goodman Street homicide

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester Police arrested a man in connection with a homicide on Tuesday. 30-year-old Treyshon Pittman is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Police say he shot and killed Deanthony Rodgers on July 3. The two men were at a food cart on Monroe...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Accident#The Red Cross
WHEC TV-10

Man shot in face during carjacking in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A man was shot during a Tuesday morning carjacking in Rochester. Police were called to Garson Ave just before 3 a.m. for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a 57-year-old city man with a gunshot wound to the face. Fortunately, he was just grazed.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Charged in Monroe Ave. Homicide

A Rochester man has been charged in a homicide from earlier this month. Police say 30-year-old Treyshon Pittman gunned down 35-year-old DeAnthony Rodgers during a altercation in front of a food cart at Monroe and Goodman Streets on July 3rd. Pittman was shot by someone else during the fight, and...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Man Wounded in Shooting on Rochester's Southwest Side

A Rochester man is recovering, after the city's latest shooting this afternoon. Police say the 19-year-old was hit in the upper body on Genesee Street on the city's southwest side at around 1pm. He has serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. There are no arrests.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Rochester sets midyear homicide mark

As many celebrated the nation’s independence, gun violence again flared across the nation and struck Rochester–where 11 people were shot, three fatally, since July 1. “I am deeply saddened but not surprised that the wave of unusually high levels of violence that swept the nation this weekend also swept through Rochester,” Mayor Malik Evans said in a July 5 statement.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
WHEC TV-10

Who abandoned this dog?

CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. (WHEC) — Who abandoned this dog? Officials with the Ontario County Humane Society say this brown boxer mix was found tied to a tree on spring street in the village of Clifton Springs late Monday night. A woman saw the dog and flagged down a driver...
CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Arrested in Double Shooting

A Rochester man has been charged in a double shooting on the city's east side over the weekend. 38-year-old Maurice Campbell is charged with felony assault and weapons possession. Police say he shot a 32-year-old man and 34-year-old woman just after midnight Saturday on Cedarwood Terrace near Quincy Street. Both...
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Waterloo Woman Arrested for Shoplifting

On Sunday, July 10, 2022, at 2:52 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Kristie L. Pontius, age 46, of Waterloo, New York following a theft investigation at Walmart. During the investigation it was determined that Pontius had concealed merchandise in her purse and then passed all points of sale without rendering payment for the unpaid items. Pontius was charged with Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Pontius was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Seneca Falls Court on a later date to answer the charge.
WATERLOO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police investigating two shootings within minutes of each other

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened within minutes of each other. Police responded to the area of Glendale Park and Dewey Avenue for a possible shooting just before 5 p.m. tonight. When they arrived, officers located a 19-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound. As officers were investigating, several people encroached on the crime scene and more officers were needed to respond to deescalate the group.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Hit and run on Cedarwood Terrace

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester Police are investigating a hit and run on Cedarwood Terrace in Rochester on Sunday afternoon. The department says a car hit and damaged a porch, then drove away. No one was injured and police are still looking for the driver. Anyone with information is asked...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD investigating pair of shootings Sunday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester Police are investigating a pair of shootings that occurred just before 11 p.m. Sunday night. RPD responded to the area of 155 Warwick Ave at 10:57 p.m. after a ShotSpotter activation. They found shell casings and evidence that a home had been hit. No one was inside and there were no injuries reported.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Van flips over side of bridge in Gates

GATES, N.Y. (WHEC) - A challenging rescue Monday morning along the Erie Canal in Gates. At around 4:40 a.m. a call came in for a possible person in the canal. It appears that a van crashed over the side of the bridge at Chili Avenue near Buell Road. We're told...
GATES, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy