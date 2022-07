The St. Louis Cardinals, like every MLB team, give extra consideration to trades within their own division. But should they really worry about this?. There’s long been concern that trading with another team in the same division could have long-lasting repercussions, as the players dealt could come back to haunt the team that gave them up. Franchises and their fans potentially could suffer the indignity of having those players do damage against their former team again and again over the coming years, highlighting the error of sending them away.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 16 HOURS AGO